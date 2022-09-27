Las Vegas woman fatally struck in southeast Las Vegas
The crash occurred around 1:30 p.m. near East Flamingo Road and Burnham Avenue.
A Las Vegas woman was fatally struck by a vehicle Tuesday afternoon in southeast Las Vegas, police said.
The crash occurred around 1:30 p.m. on East Flamingo Road, near Burnham Avenue. A 65-year-old woman crossed Flamingo outside of a marked crosswalk and was hit by a 2012 Ford Fiesta traveling west on Flamingo in the left-most lane. The woman died at the scene, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.
A police spokesman previously said the pedestrian died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.
The driver of the Ford remained on scene and impairment was not a factor in the crash, according to police.
Flamingo Road between South Eastern Avenue and Burnham reopened around 5 p.m., according to the Regional Transportation Commission.
No further information was available.
