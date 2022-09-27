Las Vegas woman fatally struck in southeast Las Vegas

The crash occurred around 1:30 p.m. near East Flamingo Road and Burnham Avenue.

Police block East Flaming Road near Burnham Avenue after a fatal car accident, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Police investigate a fatal crash on East Flamingo Road near Burnham Avenue, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Police investigate a fatal crash on East Flamingo Road near Burnham Avenue, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

A Las Vegas woman was fatally struck by a vehicle Tuesday afternoon in southeast Las Vegas, police said.

The crash occurred around 1:30 p.m. on East Flamingo Road, near Burnham Avenue. A 65-year-old woman crossed Flamingo outside of a marked crosswalk and was hit by a 2012 Ford Fiesta traveling west on Flamingo in the left-most lane. The woman died at the scene, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

A police spokesman previously said the pedestrian died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

The driver of the Ford remained on scene and impairment was not a factor in the crash, according to police.

Flamingo Road between South Eastern Avenue and Burnham reopened around 5 p.m., according to the Regional Transportation Commission.

No further information was available.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.