Las Vegas woman finds biological brother, meets him for the first time

After more than a decade, a Las Vegas woman has finally found her biological brother — after a Facebook post looking for him was shared almost 30,000 times.

Nicole Belkin and Jason Burnette (Nicole Belkin/Facebook)

Nicole Belkin and her brother were born in Lexington, South Carolina. Belkin was born Nicole Brooke Baker, but was put up for adoption at 6 months. She was looking for Jason Christopher Baker, born two years before her in June 1986.

In her June 24 Facebook post, Belkin said she was looking for Jason Christopher Baker, who had been immediately taken away by social services after his birth. She found him four days later. His name was Jason Burnette.

Neither Belkin nor Burnette could be reached for comment Thursday by the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

In Belkin’s Facebook post, she remembered wishing for an older brother.

“I was torn from that,” she wrote. “Now I need him in my life.”

According to an interview with KTNV, Belkin said she grew up in Long Island, New York, and remembered the day in middle school when she found out she was adopted. In the back seat of the car, she asked her mom why she didn’t look like anyone in the family. When she was 18, she learned she had a brother named Jason. After raising $1,290 through a GoFundMe campaign, Belkin left Wednesday evening to meet Burnette brother in South Carolina.

On Thursday, she met him for the first time. “I got butterflies like never before,” Belkin wrote Thursday on Facebook. “My whole body is shaking.”

Belkin’s birthday was June 15. Her brother, Burnette, whose 31st birthday was June 29, was also looking for his biological sister after finding out he was adopted at 18. On his birthday, his friend had tagged him in Belkin’s post, and he couldn’t believe it. After they talked, he had no doubt it was for real.

“She will probably get a really long, awkward hug,” Burnette told WCIV in Charleston.

