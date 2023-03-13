Las Vegas woman found dead, husband arrested

Anthony Clark, 39, was taken into custody after his wife was found dead at their Las Vegas home Saturday morning.

Anthony Clark (Metropolitan Police Department)

A 39-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder after his wife, who had been burned, cut and bruised, was found dead Saturday morning, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Metro police said in a statement released Sunday that officers responded to the 9100 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South to “assist medical personnel in a suspicious death” at about 10:10 a.m. Saturday.

“Responding officers located an adult female victim suffering from apparent cuts, burns, and bruises,” the police statement said.

Homicide detectives also responded because of the suspected foul play.

Anthony Clark, 39, was taken into custody and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on one count of open murder. Police described Clark as the woman’s husband.

The woman’s name as well as her cause and manner of death will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

The investigation was ongoing Sunday.

Police are urging anybody with information to contact Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com.

Anonymous tips can also be left with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrettClarkson_ on Twitter.