70°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Local Las Vegas

Las Vegas woman found dead, husband arrested

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 12, 2023 - 5:21 pm
 
Updated March 12, 2023 - 5:47 pm
Anthony Clark (Metropolitan Police Department)
Anthony Clark (Metropolitan Police Department)

A 39-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder after his wife, who had been burned, cut and bruised, was found dead Saturday morning, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Metro police said in a statement released Sunday that officers responded to the 9100 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South to “assist medical personnel in a suspicious death” at about 10:10 a.m. Saturday.

“Responding officers located an adult female victim suffering from apparent cuts, burns, and bruises,” the police statement said.

Homicide detectives also responded because of the suspected foul play.

Anthony Clark, 39, was taken into custody and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on one count of open murder. Police described Clark as the woman’s husband.

The woman’s name as well as her cause and manner of death will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

The investigation was ongoing Sunday.

Police are urging anybody with information to contact Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com.

Anonymous tips can also be left with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrettClarkson_ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas luxury home of Ponzi schemer trades hands
Las Vegas luxury home of Ponzi schemer trades hands
2
$100K video poker jackpot hits at Strip casino
$100K video poker jackpot hits at Strip casino
3
CARTOON: How cultures go extinct
CARTOON: How cultures go extinct
4
Governor expands weather emergency to 11 counties
Governor expands weather emergency to 11 counties
5
VICTOR DAVIS HANSON: The price of eliminating consequences
VICTOR DAVIS HANSON: The price of eliminating consequences
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Woman ‘scared to death’ of man accused of killing her, police affidavit says
Woman ‘scared to death’ of man accused of killing her, police affidavit says
Pokémon Go event a ‘hot flaming mess’
Pokémon Go event a ‘hot flaming mess’
Baby among 4 critically injured in east Las Vegas crash, police say
Baby among 4 critically injured in east Las Vegas crash, police say
Toddler dies 2 weeks after crash; driver abandoned truck, police say
Toddler dies 2 weeks after crash; driver abandoned truck, police say
Rebel Oil co-founder dies at 95: ‘The city grew, and I just grew with it’
Rebel Oil co-founder dies at 95: ‘The city grew, and I just grew with it’
Suicidal man with knife at Harry Reid airport taken into custody, police say
Suicidal man with knife at Harry Reid airport taken into custody, police say