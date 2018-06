The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a woman who was killed Monday afternoon when she was hit by a truck in the central valley.

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas resident Sandra Naiman, 60, was crossing Tropicana Avenue in a crosswalk near Mojave Road when she was hit by a Dodge truck that was turning from Mojave, police said. She died at the scene.

The 82-year-old driver of the truck stopped and called police.

