Las Vegas woman ID’d as victim in fatal crash near Red Rock

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a Las Vegas woman as one of the victims in a fatal crash near Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area on Sunday.

Two people died and another person was critically injured in a two-car crash on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, on state Route 159, near the entrance to the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area. (Trooper Travis Smaka/Nevada Highway Patrol)

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a Las Vegas woman as one of the victims in a fatal crash near Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area on Sunday.

Huifang Liu, 58, died at the scene. Her cause and manner of death were pending Monday morning.

The crash occurred just after 8:20 a.m. on state Route 159, near mile marker 11, just west of the entrance to Red Rock.

A silver Lexus traveling east attempted to make a U-turn, according to Nevada Highway Patrol trooper Travis Smaka. The Lexus turned left in front of a silver Subaru traveling west on Route 159. The Subaru slammed into the passenger side of the Lexus, causing it to overturn, Smaka said.

Both vehicles had two occupants, Smaka said. Liu apparently was in the Lexus, as both the driver and passenger of that vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman who was a passenger in the Subaru was taken by helicopter to University Medical Center in critical condition, Smaka said. The man driving the Subaru was taken by ambulance to the same hospital, with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening.

Contact Mia Sims at msims@ reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0298. Follow @miasims_ __ on Twitter.

36.130024, -115.424670