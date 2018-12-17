Las Vegas woman identified as victim in fatal crash

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a Las Vegas woman as the person killed in a car crash in the southwest valley on Sunday morning.

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye, Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye)

Cheryl Thomas, 33, died of blunt force injuries, according to the Clark County coroner’s office. Her death was ruled an accident.

The Metropolitan Police Department responded about 4:10 a.m. Sunday to South Jones Boulevard, north of Sahara Avenue, where Thomas’ 2018 Mercedes-Benz C300 crashed into a fire hydrant and light pole and overturned, the department wrote in a release.

Thomas, who was the vehicle’s only occupant, was thrown from the vehicle. First responders pronounced the person dead at the scene, according to the release.

The crash marks the 132nd traffic-related death in Metro’s jurisdiction in 2018.

Jones Boulevard and Sahara Avenue, las vegas, nv