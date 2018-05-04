Las Vegas woman identified as victim of U.S. 95 crash last week

Sandra Bonafont, 56, died of blunt force injuries on April 27 when a Chevrolet Trailblazer rear-ended her blue Toyota Camry at high speed on southbound U.S. Highway 95, north of Ann Road, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

A gray Chevrolet Trailblazer, seen at the site of a fatal traffic crash on U.S. 95 southbound (north of Ann Road) in Las Vegas on Friday. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

A blue Toyota Camry, seen at the site of a fatal traffic crash on U.S. 95 southbound (north of Ann Road) in Las Vegas on Friday. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

A woman killed last week after a crash in the northwestern Las Vegas Valley has been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Sandra Bonafont, 56, of Las Vegas died of multiple blunt force injuries on April 27 when a Chevrolet Trailblazer rear-ended her blue Toyota Camry at high speed on southbound U.S. Highway 95, north of Ann Road, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

The Chevrolet driver was hospitalized at University Medical Center with survivable injuries. Impairment did not appear to be a factor, the highway patrol has said.

