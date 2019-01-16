Las Vegas woman injured in alpaca attack, lawsuit says

A Las Vegas woman sued an animal rental business Tuesday, claiming she was seriously injured by an aggressive alpaca.

The alleged attack happened in April 2017 at a Logandale property leased by Tami Truax, whose business, Pony Party Time, which rents out ponies and other animals for children’s parties and events.

Shannon Stockmaik claims the alpaca charged at her after its handlers “negligently and carelessly lost control” of it, pinning her against an enclosure. Stockmaik was hospitalized with a concussion and other injuries, according to her attorney, Alyssa Piraino.

She said Truax had invited Stockmaik to the property to view the animals.

“The main thing is my client wants them to be held accountable,” Piraino said, “especially because these animals are around children.”

A representative for Pony Party Time did not respond to requests for comment.

Stockmaik is seeking over $15,000 in damages for medical costs, lost wages and attorney fees.

