96°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Local Las Vegas

Las Vegas woman is Swedish diplomat, leader in trafficking fight

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 24, 2019 - 6:44 pm
 
Updated June 25, 2019 - 10:08 am

Vegas Voices is a weekly series highlighting notable Las Vegans.

Lena Walther’s peripatetic life story took her around the world and through several careers before she landed in Las Vegas, where she’s the honorary consul of Sweden to Nevada and co-founder and CEO of Awareness is Prevention, which fights human trafficking.

A native of Sweden, she became a diplomat in 1976, posted to Bangkok, Thailand, and Seoul, South Korea. It was in Bangkok where she met her husband, Ken, when he was with the American embassy there. “It was difficult for him to marry me, not only as a foreigner, but as a Swedish diplomat,” she says today. The couple married in Washington, D.C., in 1981, and Lena Walther became an American citizen and American diplomat in 1984. They were posted to Madrid, Vienna (where sons Marc and Eric were born) and Paris.

They returned to the United States, where Ken, who was in the CIA, became an instructor at the agency’s legendary covert training facility nicknamed “The Farm,” outside Williamsburg, Virginia. Once the other parents discovered Lena had been a classical pianist since childhood, they recruited her to teach their children. “It was a very secret place,” she says. “It was an interesting place to live because it was so secure — an ideal place for children.” She taught piano to 40 children in 2½ years.

Then it was back to Washington. After Ken Walther retired, they decided to start a manufacturing company and, learning that the economic climate here was conducive to such businesses, located it in Las Vegas in 1995. Lazer-Tek Designs used Russian “Star Wars” technology — and Russian scientists — to create items with subsurface laser etchings. The designs were crystallike, commonly used for awards, with a 3D logo seemingly buried within the crystal. They set up on a ranch in Henderson through the test phase, then moved to Southern Nevada in 1997.

The Walthers sold the company in 2002 and Lena started a design firm, Scandinavian Collection, with a partner in Sweden; they had a showroom at the World Market Center. She also gave talks on Scandinavian design and architecture and in 2006 was named honorary consul. She and Ken founded Awareness is Prevention in 2014 and have worked to spread awareness ever since. This month, she spoke in Washington, D.C., at the 2019 Coalition to End Sexual Exploitation Summit, hosted by the National Center on Sexual Exploitation and attended by about 700 experts on trafficking.

Review-Journal: What is the role of an honorary consul?

Lena Walther: The honorary consul is an extension of the embassy. Every country has different expectations for their honorary consuls. Because Sweden only has the embassy in Washington and the consulate general in New York, we (26) honorary consuls have to do a lot of extra work. Some of us do temporary passports; those keep me fairly busy. You have to help your citizens. That’s the primary thing you do. We do a lot of trade promotion, a lot of cultural promotion; that’s up to each one of us. I also promote the Swedish Model (of combating human trafficking) with the help of the Swedish ambassador-at-large.

What are some typical cases you have handled?

People come here for trade shows; everybody thinks they can come here and do the “Hangover” movie. I wish I could sit and talk to tourists before they come. I do a lot of visits at the Detention Center. (And sometimes men are lured to their hotel rooms, drugged and robbed of all of their possessions; she helps with passports, etc.) I had a 75-year-old woman who came here for the first time; her husband had been here several times and was going to show her around. On his third straight day of drinking at the hotel bar, she went up and slapped him. Security came and the next thing she knew she was at the Detention Center, and it had cost her $4,000. She kept asking me when she was going to get her money back.

How did you get involved in the issue of human trafficking?

There were two cases of Swedish girls (2006 and 2008) who had been beaten and held hostage. One — a civil engineer — had come over as a tourist, and by the time she got to me, she had a 4-month-old baby with her pimp. I got her out within a week and the trafficker had no clue. In 2008, I started going to the Southern Nevada Human Trafficking Task Force (under the auspices of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department) with a friend who was setting up a therapy practice.

Why did you see a need for Awareness is Prevention?

No one was working together. No one was working on awareness. We have to start preventing it. It really is an epidemic. The foundation paid for training for 100 people.

What needs to be done?

You’ve really got to stay on top of your kids — know what they’re doing. We need to start with schools, churches and neighborhoods, get people watching out for each other, with eyes and ears. As the police say, “If you see something, say something.”

Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at hrinella@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0474. Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Local Videos
Bellagio Conservatory unveils Italian summer exhibit
The Bellagio's Conservatory & Botanical Gardens have opened the gates to its summer display. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Summer In Las Vegas
Summer In Las Vegas (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Train derails in Northern Nevada - VIDEO
A train carrying ammunition derailed near Wells in Northern Nevada on Wed., June 19, 2019, closing part of Interstate 80, authorities said. (Michael Lyday/Twitter)
Fire damages an office complex in central Las Vegas - VIDEO
A fire causes heavy damage to an office complex at 3900 Paradise Rd. in Las Vegas on June 17, 2019. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Crash closes Las Vegas Blvd. near Fremont Street
A vehicle fleeing police crashed in the area of Fremont Street and Las Vegas Boulevard in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, June 7, 2019. (Courtesy Andy Herrera)
Clark County's third poet laureate
Heather Lang-Cassera, who will be Clark County's third poet laureate on June 1, is interviewed at the Writer's Block bookstore in Las Vegas, Friday, May 24, 2019. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
One dead, two critical in Henderson shooting
One person is dead and two juveniles are in critical condition after a Friday morning shooting in Henderson, police said. During a briefing at the scene on Friday, Lt. Kirk Moore said the preliminary investigation has revealed that this incident is likely narcotics-related.
A man whose wives were found dead 8 years apart under similar circumstances is denied bail - VIDEO
Alan Sylwester, the man suspected of killing his wife, was denied bail again Wednesday morning during his preliminary hearing in Henderson.
Chief deputy district attorney: “Justice was done” in child pornography case - VIDEO
Clark County Chief Deputy District Attorney James Sweetin speaks with the media after the sentencing of Christopher Sena, the man who was found guilty in February of multiple counts of sexual assault with a minor, incest, use of a minor in the production of pornography, lewdness with a child younger than 14 and child abuse. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Spring Mountain horses don't mind the snow
Snowfall made a return to the Spring Mountains overnight, May 19, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Newly completed Project Neon HOV flyover ramp in the Spaghetti Bowl
The newly completed Project Neon HOV flyover ramp in the Spaghetti Bowl will open to traffic Monday morning, May 20, 2019, along with new HOV lanes on Interstate 15 and new HOV lane regulations on the HOV lanes on I-15 and U.S. Highway 95. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas, Clark County fire departments face off in burger eating challenge
Las Vegas City Fire Department battled Clark County Fire Department in a burger eating contest Thursday at a local Farmer Boys restaurant to raise money for the Southern Nevada Burn Foundation. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Courtyard Homeless Resource Center employees talk about their termination
Employees from the Courtyard Homeless Resource Center talk about their termination. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Highlights from the 2019 Helldorado Parade
The 2019 Helldorado Parade, which dates back 85 years, took place Saturday morning in downtown Las Vegas as part of the Las Vegas Days, formerly known as Helldorado Days, annual cowboy-themed event with a nod to the Wild West.
Clouds move across Las Vegas Valley (Michael Quine)
After record rainfall of nearly a half-inch soaked the Las Vegas Valley on Thursday evening, clouds cover the valley Friday morning with forecast for some additional rain.
Las Vegas rain tops annual average – in May
Las Vegas has now received more rainfall so far this year than the city sees in an entire average year. We’ve had 4.2 inches of rain through May 10th. The average amount for the whole year is 4.19 inches. (Harrison Keely/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Weather | Steady Rain Falls in Northwest Valley
A steady rain falls near U.S. 95 North and Ann Road in northwest Las Vegas on Thursday, May 9, 2019. (David Guzman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Navigate Project Neon road features
How to navigate a trio of newly opened Project Neon road features. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Rain at Aviators ballpark
Rain at the Las Vegas Aviators Ballpark on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 (Jason Lilly)
Tropicana/I-15 Interchange
The planned $200 million project is slated to begin in 2022 and finish in 2024. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas kids court and Harry Potter
Fourth graders from Hickey Elementary School made their case against Harry Potter at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Friday. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Free genetic testing through the Healthy Nevada Project
Clark County residents will be able to receive free genetic testing through the Healthy Nevada Project this year. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Treasure hunting in Las Vegas
Sarah Collins considers herself a modern-day treasure hunter. As one of the co-owners of Main Street Peddlers Antique Mall, located in downtown Las Vegas, Collins is constantly looking for antique goods to sell in the store. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
May 2nd is James Holzhauer Day
Clark County Commission Chairman Marilyn Kirkpatrick presents “Jeopardy!” champ James Holzhauer with a proclamation and key to the Las Vegas Strip.
Linda Smith talks about her recently published book "Unwanted"
Linda Smith talks about her recently published book "Unwanted" in her home in Henderson, Wednesday, April 24, 2019. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Asparagus harvesting at Gilcrease Orchard
Sixty acres of agricultural land in the the Las Vegas Valley offer a diverse choice of fruits and vegetables that consumers can select and pick themselves. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Thedrick Andres becomes Henderson Police Department acting chief
Henderson Police Department Acting Chief Thedrick Andres speaks about his goals in his new position at the Henderson Police headquarters, Monday, April 29, 2019. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Rain near the Spaghetti Bowl in central Las Vegas
Rain and some hail fell in the Spaghetti Bowl in central Las Vegas on Monday, April 29, 2019. (Jim Prather/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Hail, rain in Las Vegas Valley
Rain and hail in Southern Highlands southwest Las Vegas, Monday, April 29, 2019. (Caitie Lilly/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Formerly homeless veteran purchases her first home
Ana Martinez, a veteran who was homeless two years ago, walks into her Las Vegas home for the first time as a homeowner mindful of those who didn't make it back. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
THE LATEST
 
Las Vegas officials celebrate new RTC ride-sharing service
By Amanda Bradford / RJ

The Regional Transportation Commission on Tuesday commemorated its newly launched ride-sharing service, which takes groups of up to 11 people to stops from downtown to the M Resort.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
1 hurt in central Las Vegas shooting, police say
By / RJ

Police are investigating after someone was shot while walking near a central Las Vegas Valley intersection. Two men walked up and fired, and they escaped in a red, four-door sedan.