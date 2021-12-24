61°F
Las Vegas woman killed in crash with Washington football player

Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 24, 2021 - 9:19 am
 
Washington Football Team defensive back Deshazor Everett (22) during the second half of an NFL ...
Washington Football Team defensive back Deshazor Everett (22) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

A Las Vegas woman was killed in a one-car crash involving Washington Football Team safety Deshazor Everett on Thursday night in Virginia, according to multiple reports.

Olivia S. Peters, 29, of Las Vegas, was a passenger in Everett’s 2010 Nissan GT-R, when the car left a roadway in Loudon County, VA, hit multiple trees, and rolled over, according to a report from the sheriff’s office. Peters later died at an area hospital.

Everett has been hospitalized with injuries deemed non-life threatening.

The Washington Football Team issued a statement on the crash on Friday morning.

The crash is still under investigation, but alcohol is not believed to be a factor at this point, according to TMZ.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

