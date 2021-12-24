Las Vegas woman killed in crash with Washington football player
A Las Vegas woman was killed in a one-car crash involving Washington Football Team safety Deshazor Everett on Thursday night in Virginia, according to multiple reports.
Olivia S. Peters, 29, of Las Vegas, was a passenger in Everett’s 2010 Nissan GT-R, when the car left a roadway in Loudon County, VA, hit multiple trees, and rolled over, according to a report from the sheriff’s office. Peters later died at an area hospital.
Everett has been hospitalized with injuries deemed non-life threatening.
The Washington Football Team issued a statement on the crash on Friday morning.
The crash is still under investigation, but alcohol is not believed to be a factor at this point, according to TMZ.
