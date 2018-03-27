Las Vegas woman killed when car hit pole is identified

A woman who was killed in a central Las Vegas Valley crash on Monday has been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Las Vegas police investigate the fatal crash at Rainbow and Lake Mead boulevards on Monday, March 26, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Timothy Haas (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas resident Monique K. Leiwalo, 29, was driving north on Rainbow Boulevard near Lake Mead Boulevard shortly before 7 a.m. when a man driving an SUV sideswiped another car and rear-ended hers, police said.

The impact sent Leiwalo’s car crashing into a pole. She died at the scene.

The driver of the SUV, 26-year-old Timothy Naas, fled the scene but was later arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, police said. He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center where he faces several charges, including hit-and-run and driving under the influence charges, police said.

