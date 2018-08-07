Las Vegas woman killed when Porsche flipped at roundabout ID’d

Sandra Lynne Pena, 64, was partially ejected from the vehicle early Friday morning and pronounced dead at the scene due to multiple blunt force injuries, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

The Clark County coroner’ s office has identified a 64-year-old woman who died early Friday when an allegedly drunken driver crashed a Porsche in the western Las Vegas Valley.

Sandra Lynne Pena of Las Vegas was in the rear passenger seat of a yellow 1997 Porsche Targa driven by Luke Roseveare, police said. Roseveare, 22, was speeding and lost control of the car about 4 a.m. on West Flamingo Road near Town Center Drive and crashed, said Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Chris Holmes.

Roseveare was believed to be impaired, according to a news release.

Police said Roseveare entered a roundabout at Granite Ridge Drive and struck a curb, causing the car to overturn twice.

Pena was partially ejected from the car, according to the release. She was pronounced dead at the scene due to multiple blunt force injuries, according to the coroner’s office.

Another passenger, 33-year-old Melanie Rider, suffered minor injuries and was not transported to the hospital, police said.

Roseveare was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Friday, jail records show. He faces charges of driving under the influence resulting in death.

He remained in detention Tuesday with a $100,000 bail.

