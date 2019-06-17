Las Vegas woman struck by car in central valley dies

Mechelle Williams, 45, of Las Vegas, died Friday of blunt force trauma at University Medical Center, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

A Clark County Coroner and Medical Examiner vehicle parked at headquarters at 1704 Pinto Lane in Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

A woman who was hit by a car Friday while crossing a busy central Las Vegas street outside a crosswalk died that night from the injuries suffered in the crash, police announced Monday.

Mechelle Williams, 45, of Las Vegas, died Friday of blunt force trauma at University Medical Center, according to the Clark County coroner’s office. Her death was ruled an accident.

The Metropolitan Police Department has determined that Williams was crossing Charleston Boulevard, just west of Arville Street, when she entered the path of a 2003 Ford F150.

The driver, a 38-year-old man, slammed on his brakes and attempted to swerve around Williams. Still, police said, the front of the pickup hit her, throwing her body into the road.

It was the 54th traffic fatality investigated by Metro this year.

The driver stayed at the scene and was not suspected of DUI, police said.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.