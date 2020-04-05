Las Vegas woman struck by van in intersection, critically hurt

The woman was hit around 7:30 p.m. after she tried to cross diagonally through the intersection of Flamingo Road and Koval Lane, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

A 26-year-old Las Vegas woman was in critical condition after she was hit by a van Saturday in the central valley.

She was hit around 7:30 p.m. after she tried to cross diagonally through the intersection of Flamingo Road and Koval Lane, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

The woman was transported to University Medical Center, where she remained in critical condition.

Police said a 2018 Dodge Ram driven by a 71-year-old man struck the woman as she ran from the northwest corner of the intersection to the southeast corner. The driver cooperated with police and did not show signs of impairment.

Metro’s fatal traffic detail is investigating, as is protocol in all critical injury crashes.

