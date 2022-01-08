Las Vegas woman struck, killed in hit-and run

A 36-year-old Las Vegas woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash Friday night, police said.

An example of a Chevrolet Silversado pickup that police are seeking after a fatal auto-pedestrian crash on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, near North Pecos Road and Irwin Avenue. (Las Vegas Metropolitcan Police Department)

A 36-year-old Las Vegas woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash Friday night, police said.

A silver 2020 Chevrolet Silverado with black accents hit the woman as she was walking on North Pecos Avenue near Irwin Avenue, according to a release from the Metropolitan Police Department. She was transported to University Medical Center where she died.

After striking the pedestrian, the driver headed north on Pecos, police said.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call police at 702-828-3786. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or at crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.