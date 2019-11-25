Las Vegas woman, two others killed in Utah highway crash

Two women and a teenager were killed in a single-car wreck in Utah early Sunday morning, according to the Utah Department of Public Safety.

Candice Young of Las Vegas and two others were killed in a single-car wreck on Interstate 15 near Filmore, Utah, on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (Utah Highway Patrol via Twitter)

Candice Young, a 48-year-old Las Vegas woman, was driving her 13-year-old daughter Angelina Smith and 46-year-old Celeste Drennan, of Bountiful, Utah, north on I-15 around 6 a.m. near Filmore when she missed a turn in the road, a department statement said. Her tan Ford Ranger continued straight as the road curved to the right, and she overcorrected.

Young crossed all travel lanes, then veered back to the left to avoid driving off the road, the statement said. The vehicle rolled, and Smith was ejected through the vehicle’s rear window.

Drennan and Young were wearing seat belts, so they were not thrown from the car, but Young “was partially ejected through the frame of the door as it bent away from the bottom of the truck,” the statement said.

