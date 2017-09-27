Las Vegas woman who died after being hit in crosswalk ID’d

The Clark County coroner’s office has released the name of a woman who died after being hit by a car in the west Las Vegas Valley Tuesday night.
The coroner’s office identified the victim as Angela Meyer, 71, of Las Vegas.
Metropolitan Police Department officers responded about 8 p.m. to the intersection of Fort Apache Road and Lake South Drive, near Desert Inn Road. There they found Meyer and another female pedestrian had been struck by a 2015 Chevrolet Cruze while crossing Fort Apache in a crosswalk. A third pedestrian who was with the women was not hit.
Police said Meyer was taken to University Medical Center after the crash, where she died. The other pedestrian, a 36-year-old woman, was seriously injured, police said.
The Cruze’s driver remained on scene and cooperated with police. The investigation was continuing and it was unclear whether speed or impairment were factors in the crash, police said.
Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.36.133480, -115.297261