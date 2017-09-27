Las Vegas woman who died after being hit in crosswalk ID’d

Angela Meyer of Las Vegas died and a 36-year-old companion was seriously injured when they were struck while crossing Fort Apache Road in the west valley late Tuesday, police said. A third pedestrian with them was uninjured.

Police investigate a deadly crash at the intersection of Fort Apache Road and Lake South Road, where two pedestrians were hit on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County coroner’s office has released the name of a woman who died after being hit by a car in the west Las Vegas Valley Tuesday night.

The coroner’s office identified the victim as Angela Meyer, 71, of Las Vegas.

Metropolitan Police Department officers responded about 8 p.m. to the intersection of Fort Apache Road and Lake South Drive, near Desert Inn Road. There they found Meyer and another female pedestrian had been struck by a 2015 Chevrolet Cruze while crossing Fort Apache in a crosswalk. A third pedestrian who was with the women was not hit.

Police said Meyer was taken to University Medical Center after the crash, where she died. The other pedestrian, a 36-year-old woman, was seriously injured, police said.

The Cruze’s driver remained on scene and cooperated with police. The investigation was continuing and it was unclear whether speed or impairment were factors in the crash, police said.

