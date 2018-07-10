Las Vegas woman who died after crash may have had medical episode

The Clark County coroner has identified a 65-year-old woman who Las Vegas police said may have suffered a medical episode before crashing her vehicle.

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Christine Williams of Las Vegas was driving her Mini Cooper Countryman through an apartment complex parking lot at 2180 E. Warm Springs Road on Saturday when she crashed into a trash enclosure, police said.

The 911 caller who reported the crash told police that Williams may have been suffering a medical episode, although her cause and manner of death was pending with the coroner’s office Tuesday.

Williams was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

