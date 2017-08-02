Las Vegas woman’s April death attributed to February crash

Ana Valle, 37, died from injuries sustained in a single-vehicle crash in February about two months after it occurred, police said.

The Clark County Coroner and Medical Examiner office at 1704 Pinto Lane in Las Vegas (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

A 37-year-old Las Vegas woman died from injuries sustained in a single-vehicle crash in February about two months after it occurred, police said.

Ana Valle was injured Feb. 9 after her 2002 Toyota Camry crashed into a “fixed object” near Schiff Drive and Wynn Road in the central valley, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Valle died April 7, and the Clark County Coroner’s office notified police Wednesday that an autopsy revealed she died from complications from blunt force injuries as a result of the crash.

Police said Valle’s death marks the 85th traffic fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction this year.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.