Las Vegas woman’s death attributed to drug overdose

The Clark County coroner’s office has determined that the death of a woman in late July following a domestic disturbance was an accidental drug overdose.

Las Vegas police investigate a woman's death following a domestic disturbance at Siegel Suites at 4823 Boulder Highway, July 29, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police have said that shortly after 10:50 a.m. July 29, a 911 caller reported that his or her girlfriend, identified as Kinisha Lindon Garrett, had stopped breathing inside a unit at the Siegel Suites at 4823 Boulder Highway, near East Flamingo Road.

Despite CPR efforts, Garrett died in the living room of meth intoxication, according to the coroner’s office. Environmental heat stress also was a factor in her death.

Police have not released details of the domestic disturbance preceding Garrett’s death. The Metropolitan Police Department’s homicide unit was notified on the day of her death, but a team of investigators was not requested to respond to the scene, according to officer Larry Hadfield.

