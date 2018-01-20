Las Vegas women’s rally to kick off voter registration effort

While scores of people throughout the U.S. march on Saturday, Las Vegas will host a rally on Sunday — the official one-year anniversary of the Women’s March — to kick off a nationwide voter registration tour dubbed #PowerToThePolls.

Denise Hooks, outreach and engagement coordinator for Women's March, left, takes a photo of Valley High School students, clockwise from left, Kai Catarata, Alessandra Quintanilla, Fatima Loumrhari and Estefany Merino during a volunteer event held by the Asian Community Development Council and NextGen Nevada ahead of the Women's March rally, slated for Jan. 21, at the ACDC office in Las Vegas on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Valley High School students Estefany Merino, left, and Fatima Loumrhari work on signs during a volunteer event held by the Asian Community Development Council and NextGen Nevada ahead of the Women's March rally, slated for Jan. 21, at the ACDC office in Las Vegas on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Valley High School students, from left, Estefany Merino, Fatima Loumrhari, Alessandra Quintanilla, and Kai Catarata work on signs during a volunteer event held by the Asian Community Development Council and NextGen Nevada ahead of the Women's March rally, slated for Jan. 21, at the ACDC office in Las Vegas on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Danielle Chio, left, with her stepmother Nyah, make calls during a volunteer event held by the Asian Community Development Council and NextGen Nevada ahead of the Women's March, slated for Jan. 21, at the ACDC office in Las Vegas on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Denise Hooks, outreach and engagement coordinator for Women's March, speaks during a volunteer event held by the Asian Community Development Council and NextGen Nevada ahead of the Women's March rally, slated for Jan. 21, at the ACDC office in Las Vegas on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Valley High School juniors Alessandra Quintanilla, left, and Fatima Loumrhari fill out info cards during a volunteer event held by the Asian Community Development Council and NextGen Nevada ahead of the Women's March rally, slated for Jan. 21, at the ACDC office in Las Vegas on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Caitlin Gatchalian, a student at UNR, makes a sign during a volunteer event held by the Asian Community Development Council and NextGen Nevada ahead of the Women's March rally, slated for Jan. 21, at the ACDC office in Las Vegas on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Flyers on a table during a volunteer event held by the Asian Community Development Council and NextGen Nevada ahead of the Women's March rally, slated for Jan. 21, at the ACDC office in Las Vegas on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Denise Hooks, outreach and engagement coordinator for Women's March, from left, Tisia Stemp, volunteer transportation coordinator for Women's March, and Karl Catarata, civic engagement fellow at the Asian Community Development Council, look through flyers during a volunteer event held by ACDC and NextGen Nevada ahead of the Women's March rally, slated for Jan. 21, at the ACDC office in Las Vegas on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Tisia Stemp, volunteer transportation coordinator for Women's March, speaks during a volunteer event held by the Asian Community Development Council and NextGen Nevada ahead of the Women's March rally, slated for Jan. 21, at the ACDC office in Las Vegas on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Valley High School student Alessandra Quintanilla looks at ideas for signs during a volunteer event held by the Asian Community Development Council and NextGen Nevada ahead of the Women's March rally, slated for Jan. 21, at the ACDC office in Las Vegas on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Valley High School students Estefany Merino, left, and Fatima Loumrhari work on signs during a volunteer event held by the Asian Community Development Council and NextGen Nevada ahead of the Women's March rally, slated for Jan. 21, at the ACDC office in Las Vegas on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Karl Catarata, left, and Nhi "Courtnhi" Vo, both of the Asian Community Development Council, set up a phone banking activity for volunteers during an event held by ACDC and NextGen Nevada ahead of the Women's March rally, slated for Jan. 21, at the ACDC office in Las Vegas on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

This weekend marks the one-year anniversary of the Women’s March, which drew more than 2 million participants around the world.

While scores of people throughout the U.S. march on Saturday, Las Vegas will host a rally on Sunday — the official anniversary of the march — to kick off a nationwide voter registration tour dubbed #PowerToThePolls.

The event will open its doors at 10 a.m. at Sam Boyd Stadium in east Las Vegas.

“Now women understand that there’s no magic that’s going to happen in the absence of becoming involved and in a democracy,” said Elaine Wynn, honorary chairwoman of the Las Vegas Women’s March. “Things change peacefully, and the only way they can change peacefully is at the polls and voting for people that can represent us in a way that can enact policy that many people are interested in.”

The mobilization will be the first stop in a multistate tour targeting swing states to register new voters, engage communities and harness the collective energy to advocate for policies, as well as elect more women and progressive candidates in the upcoming midterm elections, organizers said.

In light of the focus on the Oct. 1 mass shooting, Las Vegas has a unique opportunity to give a voice to women and women of color in policy decisions, Wynn said.

“I’m very proud that Nevada is going to be showcased, that it will give people across the country another chance to see that Vegas is strong, and that we want only strong in reaction to a terrible tragedy,” she said. “We’re prepared to move forward in this next generation to become models for what we hope will happen for the rest of the country.”

The rally also will focus on a variety of women’s issues, in light of the recent #MeToo movement against sexual harassment and assault, equal pay for women, as well as the rights of minority women and the defense of the DACA Program, Wynn said.

“We’re doing fairly well for Nevada women in office,” she said. “The top three cities in Nevada have female mayors.”

Since last year’s march, Wynn said, many women have come forward to run for office for the first time, in response to what was happening in their state.

Participating organizations in Sunday’s event include ACLU-Nevada, Chispa Nevada, Culinary Union Local 226, Planned Parenthood, Sex Workers Outreach Project, UNLV Native American Alumni and Silver State Voices.

Christine Caria, president of the local Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence and a survivor of the Route 91 Harvest shooting, will speak at Sunday’s event.

She said she hopes to bridge the fight for women’s rights and gun control, as well as voice the need to vote for representatives who fight to support victims of mass shootings.

“My message is for both, because women are 11 times more likely to die from gun violence because of domestic violence,” she said. “Nevadans are going to vote with these things in mind because it happened in our backyard.”

Among the other speakers on Sunday are Cecile Richards, president of Planned Parenthood Federation of America; U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev.; U.S. Rep. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev.; U.S. Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev.; Melissa Harris-Perry, professor and political commentator; U.S. Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga.); and Alicia Garza, co-founder of Black Lives Matter and special projects director of the National Domestic Workers Alliance.

Wynn said the rally’s main goal is to encourage voter registration, with an emphasis on women and groups that will engage in efforts to represent women and policies that directly affect them.

“How many times have we watched on television a meeting adjourn and there’s an outpouring of all men, and maybe one woman?” she asked. “We want to be in the room where it happens.”

Contact Briana Erickson at berickson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5244. Follow @brianarerick on Twitter.

If you go Doors open at 10 a.m. Strollers, purses and backpacks are allowed but will be checked by security; food and beverage available for purchase from Sam Boyd Stadium concessionaires only (outside food and drink not allowed with the exception of sealed bottles of water 20 ounces or less and snacks for babies or medical needs). Transportation: Free parking will be offered at the stadium as well as shuttle buses from multiple pick-up points across Las Vegas. The buses will stop at these pick-up points roughly every 30 minutes between 7:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. and will take people back starting at 4 p.m. (exact schedule is pending and will be updated on www.powertothepolls.com/transportation/). Some of the stops include: Nevada Partners Walnut Community Center Pearson Community Center Doolittle Community Center Sunrise Library Las Vegas Indian Center Winchester Cultural Center Opportunity Village W. Oakey Las Vegas Community Center The Gay and Lesbian Center Nellis Air Force Base Nehemiah Ministries Henderson Multigeneral Center Starbucks 5566 Boulder Highway Additionally, a UNLV Transit Center RTC Express Service will take people from the UNLV Transit Center to the event, starting at 8 a.m. and running every 20 minutes until 6 p.m. For more information, visit www.powertothepolls.com.