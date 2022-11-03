51°F
Local Las Vegas

Las Vegas wrong-way crash causes 215 Beltway closure

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 2, 2022 - 11:36 pm
 
Nevada Highway Patrol closed part of the 215 Beltway in northwest Las Vegas Wednesday night after a wrong way crash.

The crash occurred northbound on the beltway after Cheyenne Avenue around 10 p.m., according to the Regional Transportation Commission.

Northbound traffic was being diverted off at Cheyenne while the crash was under investigation, according to NHP.

No information was provided on the number of vehicles involved or if anyone was injured.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

