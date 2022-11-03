Las Vegas wrong-way crash causes 215 Beltway closure

The crash occurred northbound on the Beltway after Cheyenne Avenue around 10 p.m.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nevada Highway Patrol closed part of the 215 Beltway in northwest Las Vegas Wednesday night after a wrong way crash.

The crash occurred northbound on the beltway after Cheyenne Avenue around 10 p.m., according to the Regional Transportation Commission.

Northbound traffic was being diverted off at Cheyenne while the crash was under investigation, according to NHP.

No information was provided on the number of vehicles involved or if anyone was injured.

