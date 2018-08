The last full moon of this summer was seen over the Las Vegas Valley on Sunday night.

A full moon rises behind the High Roller observation wheel on the Strip in Las Vegas on Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

This is the ninth full moon of 2018, according to earthsky.org. There will be 13 full moons in 2018. The site says the next one will happen on September 24, known as the Harvest Moon.

In January, the valley saw a lunar eclipse, which coincided with a super moon (when the moon appears larger because it’s closer to the earth) and a blue moon (the second full moon in a month).