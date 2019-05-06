Latest Clark County flu death brings seasonal total to 34

The Southern Nevada Health District at 280 S. Decatur Blvd. in Las Vegas Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Another Clark County resident died from the flu last month, according to the Southern Nevada Health District.

The health district has reported 34 deaths so far this flu season, which lasts from October to the end of May. At this point last season, 64 deaths had been reported.

According to health district data, the latest flu death was reported between April 21 and 27. The decedent was between 50 and 64 years old.

Since most people do not seek medical attention for the flu, the district mainly tracks cases that result in hospitalization. So far this season 944 cases have been reported, compared with 977 at the same point last year.

The district tracks reported flu cases in Clark County to monitor the length and severity of each flu season. Data is reported to the Center for Disease Control and is used to help vaccine makers prepare for the next season.

