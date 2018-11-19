Laurel Babero, Nevada bankruptcy judge, has died

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurel Elizabeth Babero was appointed in 2013 as Laurel Davis. She died Monday.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurel Elizabeth Babero was appointed in 2013 as Laurel Davis. She and her husband, Andras Babero, married in New York City on April 8.

“Judge Babero was a friend and respected colleague who took her work seriously and was a joy to be around,” U.S. District Court Judge Gloria Navarro said in a statement Monday. “We are grateful for her public service and she will be dearly missed by the Court family.”

The cause and manner of her death have not been determined, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Before taking the bench in Nevada, Babero practiced law for 26 years in both Nevada and Arizona.

She was a native of Utah and received her bachelor’s degree in hotel administration from UNLV before graduating from the University of San Diego School of Law in 1987.

In September, she approved a motion to shutter the Lucky Dragon hotel and clear a way for its foreclosure sale.

