Law enforcement agencies pursue recruits at Las Vegas fair

Eleven agencies including the Metropolitan Police Department gathered Saturday to present the All Clear Expo, a law enforcement career fair.
At the three-hour fair at Town Square, 6605 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Metro provided information and recruiting for openings for police officers, corrections officers and civilian positions. Other participating agencies included the North Las Vegas Police Department, UNLV Police Services, the Department of Public Safety, the Bureau of Land Management’s Law Enforcement Division and the Eighth Judicial District Court.
In law enforcement, an “all clear” signal means a threat has been addressed.6605 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Las Vegas