Law enforcement agencies pursue recruits at Las Vegas fair

Eleven agencies including the Metropolitan Police Department gathered Saturday to present the All Clear Expo, a law enforcement career fair.

UNLV Police Sgt. Denise Lutey, left, talks with Sidney Ray during the All Clear law enforcement career fair at Town Square in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

City of Las Vegas deputy marshal Rick Ortiz, left, talks about career possibilities with Maxine Lopez during the All Clear law enforcement career fair at Town Square in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer, center, talks with people during the All Clear law enforcement career fair at Town Square in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Bureau of Land Management ranger Clayton McDermott, left, and California Highway Patrol Lt. David Efferson during the All Clear law enforcement career fair at Town Square in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

People line up for information from various agencies during the All Clear law enforcement career fair at Town Square in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

City of Las Vegas deputy marshal Rick Ortiz, left, and animal control officer Phillip Hawk, right, talk to people during the All Clear law enforcement career fair at Town Square in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer talks with people during the All Clear law enforcement career fair at Town Square in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

People line up to get information from the Metropolitan Police Department during the All Clear law enforcement career fair at Town Square in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV Police Sgt. Paul Velez speaks during the All Clear law enforcement career fair at Town Square in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Animal control officer Phillip Hawk talks to people during the All Clear law enforcement career fair at Town Square in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

People line up to get info from officers with U.S. Customs and Border Protection during the All Clear law enforcement career fair at Town Square in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

City of Las Vegas deputy marshal Rick Ortiz during the All Clear law enforcement career fair at Town Square in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Eleven agencies including the Metropolitan Police Department gathered Saturday to present the All Clear Expo, a law enforcement career fair.

At the three-hour fair at Town Square, 6605 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Metro provided information and recruiting for openings for police officers, corrections officers and civilian positions. Other participating agencies included the North Las Vegas Police Department, UNLV Police Services, the Department of Public Safety, the Bureau of Land Management’s Law Enforcement Division and the Eighth Judicial District Court.

In law enforcement, an “all clear” signal means a threat has been addressed.

6605 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Las Vegas