Law enforcement agencies unite to fight crime in Spring Valley area

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Several police groups were gathered near central Las Vegas on Friday night to help monitor Spring Valley for violent crime.

The Metropolitan Police Department’s Spring Valley Area Command, Clark County School District Police, Nevada Division of Parole and Probation officers, church leaders and a handful of elected officials gathered around 4 p.m. outside McMullan’s Irish Pub on Tropicana Avenue and South Decatur Boulevard preparing to patrol Spring Valley and help combat violent crime, according to a Facebook video posted by the department.

“Many people are here on their day off just to take care of business and make sure that the citizens of Spring Valley are safe,” the sergeant said in the video.

The department is expected to post several videos throughout the evening as officers patrol the area.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.