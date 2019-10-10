Lawsuit accuses Red Rock Country Club of racial discrimination

An ex-Red Rock Country Club tennis instructor claims she was fired in 2016 after a member complained about the presence of her biracial daughters at a tournament.

(The Cochran Firm)

A former Red Rock Country Club tennis instructor claimed she was abruptly fired in 2016 after a club member complained about the presence of her biracial daughters at an annual tennis tournament, according to a federal lawsuit filed Thursday.

“(Whose) black kids are these?” the wealthy, white, longtime member of the affluent country club apparently asked aloud, according to the racial discrimination suit.

The member then complained to management, despite the presence of several other employees’ white children.

Five days later, the club fired the instructor, Carmel Mary-Hill.

Mary-Hill, who is white, also accused Red Rock Country Club of denying her two biracial daughters — 3 and 5 at the time — access to the club’s day care facilities, even though she later learned that other employees with white children were allowed to use the facilities, according to the suit.

The complaint alleges that when Mary-Hill asked the club’s general manager, Thom Blinkinsop, why she could not use the day care facilities but other employees could, Blinkinsop said those employees only used the facilities “occasionally,” but he never asked Mary-Hill how often she intended to use them.

Blinkinsop also said that if Mary-Hill’s children ever were to attack or assault anyone on the country club’s property, the club would be liable, so they “didn’t want to assume the risk,” according to the lawsuit.

“Plaintiff was shocked and dumbfounded by such (a) racist statement,” the suit reads, “as her daughters who were minors, and only 3 and 5 years old at the time, were always well behaved when on the premises of the country club.”

A call to Blinkinsop’s Red Rock Country Club office was not immediately returned Thursday.

At the time of her firing, Mary-Hill was not given a reason for her termination. But the club’s director of tennis, who was ordered to carry out her termination, suggested that if he were her, he would “hire a lawyer,” according to the suit.

About five days after she was fired, Mary-Hill brought her case to the Nevada Equal Rights Commission, according to the lawsuit.

As a result, she was banned from the country club’s property, according to the lawsuit, meaning as a coach, she could no longer attend public tournaments at the club, despite having trained clients for them.

Last month, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission issued Mary-Hill a “right to sue” notice, and on Thursday, her attorney filed the suit against the country club.

Mary-Hill is seeking full front and back pay, employment benefits, punitive damages and compensatory damages for humiliation and emotional distress, according to the suit. She also is seeking legal fees.

