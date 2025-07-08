Lawsuit alleges Metro corrections officer used racial slur, broke man’s wrist in 2024

A recently filed lawsuit filed alleges that a Las Vegas correctional officer used a racial slur and excessive force that led to a man having his wrist broken while in detention at the Clark County Detention Center in 2024.

In a 10-page complaint filed in the Eighth Judicial District Court on Monday, plaintiff Xavier Tate claimed he was subjected to an unreasonable strip search; called a “n****r;” and threatened with physical harm from Metropolitan Police Department corrections officer Nchong Enokenwa during separate bookings on Nov. 3 and Nov. 23, 2024.

Las Vegas Justice Court records show Tate was charged with making a false statement to obstruct a public officer, along with DUI and participating in a speed contest separate cases that begin on those dates.

The lawsuit names Metro and Enokenwa in his individual capacity as defendants. A Metro spokesperson said the agency did not comment on pending litigation and did not answer whether Enokenwa’s alleged conduct was investigated or if the department will be providing him with legal resources. The case file as of Tuesday had not yet named an attorney for either defendant.

Tate is seeking compensatory damages for physical injury, special damages and emotional distress, as well as other damages deemed acceptable by the court in excess of $15,000, according to the complaint. He is being represented by Adam Breeden of Breeden & Associates, who could not be reached as of Tuesday.

‘Let’s see how long you last this time’

The lawsuit does not specify the dates of Enokenwa’s alleged misconduct but notes Enokenwa was assigned to process Tate on both occasions.

During one instance, while Tate was handcuffed, Enokenwa allegedly contorted Tate’s hands behind his body in a way that caused pain, to the point that Tate suffered a broken right wrist, according to the complaint. Tate — who claims “at all times” he was compliant and non-confrontational with Enokenwa’s orders — sought medical attention following his release and was diagnosed with an acute triquetral fracture, along with “other physical and emotional injuries,” the lawsuit states.

The complaint alleges Tate was “strip-searched, thrown in a cell, and left with no clothing for an extended period of time unreasonably,” but it does not specify for how long. The second time Tate was arrested is when Enokenwa allegedly used the slur on Tate and told him, “Let’s see how long you last this time,” among other comments perceived as vague threats, according to the complaint.

Tate, via his attorneys, allege an internal investigation determined no wrongdoing and that Enokenwa was in compliance with the department’s use of force policies. Tate’s lawsuit also alleges Enokenwa was involved in another incident in July 2024 in which he threw a man to the ground and gave him a “serious” head laceration that resulted in profuse bleeding.

The lawsuit also alleges three other instances of excessive force by other officers at CCDC since 2023, and asserts the implementation of such force had become so pervasive that some correctional officers would refer to it as “the treatment” when needed to be used on a detainee.

Those incidences and others illustrate a pattern where excessive force is used on detainees, but investigations into excessive force are not taken seriously, or are cleared of wrongdoing, the lawsuit alleges.

The collective action also “amounts to a deliberate indifference to the constitutional rights of pre-trial detainees to be free of excessive force by corrections officers” at CCDC, the lawsuit states.

