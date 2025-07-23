Lawsuit filed against rapper for throwing mic at fan at 2023 Las Vegas show

On Monday, an Ohio woman filed a lawsuit against the rapper and the Strip venue where the incident took place.

A woman struck by a microphone at a Cardi B concert in Las Vegas has sued the rapper and the Strip venue.

On Monday, an Ohio woman using the pseudonym Jane Doe filed a lawsuit in District Court against Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar Cephus, Cardi B’s legal name, and Drai’s Management Group LLC, which operates the club where the incident took place. The complaint makes six claims, including battery, assault and negligence.

The allegations revolve around an incident caught on video during a July 2023 performance at Drai’s Beachclub at the Cromwell that showed Cardi B throwing a microphone at a person in the crowd after the fan splashed her drink on the rapper. The mic also hit a fan standing next to the person who threw the drink.

A police report was filed at the time, but the Metropolitan Police Department closed the case days later, saying it had insufficient evidence.

“What has been written off as a joke by many people is actually a traumatic experience that has significantly impacted my well-being and quality of life,” the victim said in a Wednesday statement. “I am seeking justice in the hopes of holding Cardi B accountable for her misdeeds, as no celebrity is above the law.”

The plaintiff is represented by attorneys Cierra N. Norris of the C. Norris Law Group, Thomas N. Beckom of Thomas Beckom Law PLLC and Lawrence C. Hill of Lawrence C. Hill and Associates.

Representatives for Cardi B did not immediately respond to request for comment Wednesday.

Drink splash leads to microphone throwing

In July 2023, Doe traveled from Cleveland, Ohio to Las Vegas for the sole purpose of attending Cardi B’s show, according to her lawyers.

The lawsuit said that Cardi B appeared onstage under “visibly high-temperature conditions,” and repeatedly asked the crowd to splash water on her, both verbally as well as physically motioning.

An emcee on stage echoed her requests, the complaint said.

Cardi B also poured water over her body while onstage, according to the lawsuit.

The rapper then “turned, struck a pose, and physically reacted to splashes by slapping her posterior while audience-thrown liquids made contact with her,” the complaint said.

The lawsuit said that the plaintiff splashed a “small portion of her drink in Cardi B’s direction.”

Cardi B then “suddenly and forcefully” threw her microphone at the plaintiff.

As a result, the woman suffered “physical pain, emotional distress, reputational damage, embarrassment, and harassment from both media and members of the public.”

The microphone was then auctioned off for $99,000, the complaint said.

The lawsuit said that Cardi B also threw a microphone at a DJ on the night before the incident.

“Drai’s, as the operator of the venue, had a duty to supervise the performance and ensure the safety of its patrons, including Plaintiff,” the complaint said.

