Lawyer faces bar complaint over ‘white supremacist’ comment

The State Bar of Nevada is calling for defense attorney Ozzie Fumo to be disciplined for referring to a state Supreme Court justice as a “white supremacist.”

In a complaint filed Friday, the bar accused Fumo of making a statement “knowing it was false or with reckless disregard as to its falsity” when he said Supreme Court Justice Douglas Herndon was a “white supremacist” who had kicked a deputy public defender out of his courtroom in 2016 after she refused to take off a Black Lives Matter pin.

Attorney Dominic Gentile, who is representing Fumo, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday.

Video obtained by the Las Vegas Review-Journal captured Fumo making the remarks while speaking during a panel organized by UNLV’s Black Law Students Association on Oct. 13.

The day after the panel, Fumo announced he was running for Clark County district attorney against 10-year incumbent Steve Wolfson. Fumo lost his bid for the Democratic nomination during June’s primary election after receiving 43.7 percent of the vote.

The complaint from the State Bar of Nevada called for the Supreme Court to hold a disciplinary hearing for Fumo.

“Fumo caused injury or potential injury to the legal system,” the complaint states. “African Americans may unfairly distrust the legal system in Nevada and Herndon because of Fumo’s false statement.”

During the panel, Fumo mentioned an incident from 2016 when Herndon, then a Clark County district judge, told then-Deputy Public Defender Erika Ballou to remove a Black Lives Matter pin she wore into his courtroom.

“She had the guts to put on a Black Lives Matter (pin), walk into a courtroom of someone who I considered a white supremacist who’s now in the Supreme Court, but he kicked her out of his courtroom for wearing that pin,” Fumo said.

Ballou, who is now a Clark County district judge herself, told Herndon in 2016 that she would not remove the pin and wanted another judge to hear the case. Herndon did not recuse himself but postponed the hearing.

State Bar attorney Daniel Hooge wrote in the complaint that Herndon did not kick Ballou out of the courtroom, and noted that at the following hearing Ballou removed the pin herself.

