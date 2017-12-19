Lawyer says driver in Las Vegas crash that killed 3 had seizure

A lawyer says a 31-year-old Las Vegas man jailed on felony driving under the influence charges had an epileptic seizure before his SUV struck and killed three pedestrians and crashed into several vehicles last week.

Las Vegas police in the intersection of Eastern Avenue and Flamingo Road where a multiple-vehicle crash left three people dead Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017. Police said seven people were transported to a hospital with two listed in critical condition. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Police say Daniel Christopher Becker was under the influence of marijuana and had surrendered his driver’s license in September due to his seizure disorder.

Defense attorney Bret Whipple said Monday that Becker was returning home from his construction job before the Wednesday afternoon crash near a busy intersection east of the Las Vegas Strip.

Police say several other people were injured.

The Clark County coroner identified the pedestrians who died as 19-year-old Jazzy Unique Smith and 49-year-old Carrie Charlotte Smith of North Las Vegas and 69-year-old Charlene C. Emerson of Las Vegas.