LDS church in Vegas donates 40K pounds of food to honor America’s 250th birthday

Student volunteer Morgan Moncrief, right, stocks newly donated food at the Salvation Army Monday, Jan. 26, 2026, in Henderson. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Brooke Neubauer, founder and CEO of The Just One Project, speaks during an event to celebrate the delivery of 40,000 pounds of Church-donated food at the Salvation Army Monday, Jan. 26, 2026, in Henderson. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Student volunteers Preston Woodbury, right, and Esther Burton stock newly donated food at the Salvation Army Monday, Jan. 26, 2026, in Henderson. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Volunteers unload a semi-truck carrying approximately 40,000 pounds of Church-donated food at the Salvation Army Monday, Jan. 26, 2026, in Henderson. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Student volunteers Preston Woodbury, top/left, Morgan Moncrief and Esther Burton unload a semi-truck carrying approximately 40,000 pounds of Church-donated food at the Salvation Army Monday, Jan. 26, 2026, in Henderson. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A pair of Southern Nevada nonprofits on Monday afternoon accepted tens of thousands of pounds of food donated by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to mark the United States’ upcoming 250th birthday.

Volunteers, including high school students, held American flags as a packed tractor-trailer’s doors were unlatched at a Salvation Army’s parking lot in east Henderson.

A look inside revealed pallets carrying about 40,000 pounds of grains, vegetables, dry milk, peanut butter, beans and macaroni, among other nutritious items.

The food was being distributed to pantries operated by the local branch of the Salvation Army and The Just One Project.

Organizers said the items would help feed about 1,400 locals for a week.

“Because the need is so high, it’s really amazing to see the community come together to fill gaps,” said Just One Project founder and CEO Brooke Neubauer. “Without extra support coming like this, we just can’t keep up with the demand, because we’re seeing so much more demand right now.”

Neubauer was referring to food insecurity in the valley and a rising demand at local pantries over the last year.

The issue was exacerbated by the recent government shutdown, which paused food stamps benefits to about half-a-million Nevadans in November.

10 million pounds of food coming to America

The church said it farmed some of the food at its properties. The initiative, which kicked off in November, was slated to deliver about 10 million pounds of food to 250 communities.

It’s a partnership with America250, a commission established to commemorate the nation’s historic birthday.

JustServe, the church’s volunteer program, was helping distribute the food. Club members from Coronado High School were on hand to help.

Half of the items delivered Monday were staying at the Salvation Army location, while the rest were loaded into a Just One Project truck.

“Thank you for providing the perfect location for us to really celebrate this opportunity to give back to the community,” said Thomas A. Thomas, an elder with the church.

Values enshrined in the Declaration of Independence reflect what the religions organization stands for, he said.

“We’re going to be moving some food around,” Thomas said. “We’re going to celebrate the opportunity to recognize two organizations that lift the hands that hang down; that are true examples of the great commandment of loving our neighbor.”

‘Historic moment’

Angel Dennis, director of social services for the Salvation Army, said the delivery coincided with a growing need.

“At the Salvation Army in the last year, we have seen a rise in people coming in and trying to get services who have never actually needed assistance before,” she said. “Fifteen percent of the people we serve are veterans and 25 percent are seniors. Now this number becomes even more staggering when you consider that 18 percent of seniors in the valley are living with food insecurity.”

She said hunger brings people to the organization’s doors, and that she was grateful for the church’s generous donation.

“This is why it’s so important for partnerships like what we have today, and we are just so thrilled to be part of this historic moment with America250 and the celebration today,” Dennis said.

