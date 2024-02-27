LDS church releases new renderings of temple near Lone Mountain

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released renderings for its second temple in the Las Vegas Valley.

Exterior rendering of the Lone Mountain Nevada Temple. (Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

The site of the future Lone Mountain Nevada Temple between North Grand Canyon Drive and Tee Pee Lane on Oct. 5, 2022. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released new renderings for its second temple in the Las Vegas Valley.

The temple, which will be located near Lone Mountain between North Grand Canyon Drive and Tee Pee Lane, was announced in October 2022 during the church’s biannual General Conference.

The church said in a news release the new temple will be three stories tall and sit on 19.8 acres of land.

The temple will be the latest one built in the valley in over 35 years. Las Vegas’ first and only temple opened in 1989, and sits at the base of Frenchman Mountain on East Bonanza Road near North Hollywood Boulevard.

The Lone Mountain temple will be approximately 87,000 square feet — about 7,000 square feet larger than the first.

The church has not announced when it will break ground on the new temple, or when the new temple will open.

The church claims over 182,000 members in Nevada, with the first settlers from the church coming to the Las Vegas Valley in 1852.