Lee Canyon ski area opens, launches safety plan during pandemic
The Lee Canyon ski area opened Friday for its 2020-21 winter season with COVID-19 safety protocols in place.
Lee Canyon, located in the Spring Mountain National Recreation Area, will operate from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day now through late March. The daily visitor parking admission is $10.
“Everyone’s been cooped up at home,” said Jim Seely, Lee Canyon marketing director. “We encourage everyone to get outdoors; it’s physically healthy and good for the soul.”
As part of Lee Canyon’s safety plan, “Operation Stay Safe,” the ski area has a limited amount of parking. Visitors must reserve a parking spot beforehand — a protocol set to track how many people are in the resort at one time.
“I am confident that the ski industry will continue to lead by example during these incredibly dynamic times,” Kelly Pawlak, CEO of National Ski Areas Association, said in a letter on Lee Canyon’s website.
Due to safety guidelines, lifts and lift lines have been modified to promote social distancing, visitors will need to stay within the group they traveled to Lee Canyon with, and touchless payment technologies will be available on site.
Tubing is suspended for the 2020-21 winter season. More information on the Lee Canyon Ski area.
