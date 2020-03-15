Lee Canyon to close for 1 week out of coronavirus concern

The closure will last one week beginning Sunday, according to a news release from Lee Canyon officials.

The Lee Canyon ski resort at Mt. Charleston (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Officials announced Saturday night that Lee Canyon ski operations will be closed for a week beginning Sunday, the latest entity in Nevada to stop operations in the face of the coronavirus outbreak.

The closure will last one week beginning Sunday, according to a news release from Lee Canyon officials.

“In order to prioritize the health and safety of its staff, guests, and the local community, the resort operations will be suspended starting tomorrow,” read the announcement, which was released Saturday night.

Contact Dalton LaFerney at dlaferney@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0288. Follow @daltonlaferney on Twitter.