Legal woes cast shadow on Las Vegas investor’s plan to fund NBA expansion

Las Vegas investor and purported billionaire Jay Bloom says he expects to front $300 million to $500 million, but his Spanish Hills estate sits in bankruptcy.

Jay Bloom at the Las Vegas Mob Experience in 2011. (Craig L. Moran/Las Vegas Reivew-Journal)

A drone image from early June 2021 shows solar panels in disrepair atop the home of Las Vegas investor Jay Bloom. (Michael Mushkin)

Las Vegas investor and purported billionaire Jay Bloom says he expects to front $300 million to $500 million of his own capital, along with his strategic expertise, to persuade the NBA to plant an expansion team in the Nevada desert.

“I’m anticipating that I’m going to own whatever that represents,” he told the Las Vegas Review-Journal this week.

But one of the corporations under Bloom’s name, Spanish Heights Acquisition Company LLC, which also owns his only known residence, a roughly $7 million Spanish Hills estate, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection earlier this year.

That type of bankruptcy allows for corporate reorganization. Bloom called the February filing “a strategic restructure” and said, “We’re clearing out some legacy liens from the prior owner.”

Michael Mushkin, a veteran attorney at the center of litigation against Bloom since early last year, pointed to court records showing that Bloom did not pay recent garbage pickup fees or a roughly $20,000 homeowners association fine, and that Bloom had not paid mortgage on the home in the past two months.

Mushkin said Bloom has repeatedly launched commercial fireworks and flamethrowers from his property, encouraged friends to bypass the guarded security gate, and failed to notify the association of “excessive guests” for a party.

“This is not fair to our community to have people think that this guy is a billionaire,” Mushkin said. “If you do an asset check on him, there is nothing in his name except tax liens and judgments.”

In August, a judge appointed longtime certified public accountant Larry Bertsch as what’s known as a receiver to help gather records on $7 million in debt owed by Bloom’s company SJC Ventures, the manager of the entity that owns his home.

Bloom was pressed repeatedly for financial records, and he offered documents for a pair of entities named First 100 LLC and 1st One Hundred Holdings LLC, according to court records.

“However, the records are dated and do not provide any current information as to these entities,” Bertsch wrote. “In fact, the latest record date is 2016, nearly five years ago. There are no records for 2018, 2019, 2020 or 2021 as required, nor recent tax returns.”

A judge could decide this week whether Bloom’s bankruptcy case moves forward.

Bloom’s background

Bloom founded the Las Vegas Mob Experience, an interactive show at the Tropicana Las Vegas, that operated in 2011 but soon went bankrupt. At the time, he promised to repay investors.

In March 2017, First 100 won a $2.2 billion judgment against a Cambodian-born billionaire named Raymond Ngan, who filed for bankruptcy four months later. Bloom moved to Spanish Hills in August of that year.

He would not say whether he received any money from the judgment.

“I’m really reticent to talk about my personal assets and net worth,” he said. “But I am capable of participating in the ownership group and buying this team.”

Bloom has appealed the receivership to the Nevada Supreme Court, and in an Aug. 12 declaration called himself the manager of SJC Ventures, which “manages ostensibly billions of dollars in property.”

He cited “commodities worth billions of dollars;” “crypto currency worth in excess of $3 billion;” a judgment in the amount of $2.2 billion;” and “a variety of vehicles, real property, and entertainment endeavors, one in particular potentially worth billions of dollars.”

His lawyers used similar language in the appeal.

“This also goes to the emergency nature of this situation, as SJC Ventures oversees ostensibly billions of dollars in property, and the harm that will be done cannot be simply fixed,” they wrote.

Mushkin questioned repeated use of the word “ostensibly,” a synonym for “apparently.”

“You can’t ostensibly have irreparable harm,” he said. “You either have it, or you don’t.”

Bloom told the Review-Journal: “We expect that the receivership will be removed in the appellate level.”

Meanwhile, he also finds himself facing a civil fraud trial later this year in the midst of an ongoing battle with the affluent central Las Vegas community where he lives.

Nan Schwartz, a board member of the Spanish Hills Community Association and 19-year resident, said Bloom has troubled neighbors since he and his family moved in to the home on Spanish Heights Drive.

Nestled between Tropicana and Hacienda avenues, the guard-gated neighborhood is among the most coveted in the valley, with dozens of multimillion-dollar homes along leafy and generally quiet streets.

“We just want to live in a peaceful neighborhood,” Schwartz said.

Other board members reached by the Review-Journal declined to comment, citing fear of litigation.

‘Not a matter of money’

In March 2020, the homeowners group recorded a “health and safety lien” for “nuisances and hazardous activities” against Bloom, and he has yet to pay the fine.

“It’s not a matter of money,” Bloom said. “This is an out-of-control HOA board, which is not uncommon in the valley. I anticipate that this will be resolved. I’m not in the habit of paying nuisance claims.”

As the NBA prepares for its 2021-2022 season, Bloom said he has been in conversation with “several Strip properties” about collaborating on an expansion team’s arena, but he declined to name any “until we’re ready to make an announcement with them as a partner.”

In the past three months, Bloom said, he’s assembled a “diverse ownership group,” including ex-UNLV star and NBA first-round draft pick Marcus Banks and motivational speaker Tony Robbins, that could help woo the NBA.

“We are set and ready to go as soon as the NBA hopefully decides that they are as well,” he said.

The NBA remains ambiguous about its plans to expand beyond 30 teams. Commissioner Adam Silver told reporters at The Finals in July that the league discussed plans for expansion during the pandemic.

“But it seemed the consensus was certainly during a pandemic that wasn’t the right time to expand,” he said, “but that we should continue to consider it.”

Asked whether he planned to clear up the litigation in which he is involved before the league makes a decision, Bloom said: “I don’t anticipate that’s problematic for the NBA. … This is just cleaning up some liens that shouldn’t be there in the first place, but it’s not an indication of financial wherewithal.”

