The third annual Lei Day Parade kicked off Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month in Downtown Summerlin.

Stan Colton, former Nevada state treasurer, justice of peace, dies at 85

Man convicted in 2019 kidnapping, death of woman in Nevada

Antiques lovers, assemble! ‘Roadshow’ kicks off 2024 tour in Las Vegas — PHOTOS

Performer Leina’ala Cardona, with Hot Lava Productions, shows Nevaeh Garcia, 3, how to dance during the Lei Day Parade, a celebration of Asian American and Pacific Islander heritage, in downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas, Wednesday, May 1, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The Korabo Taiko Drum Group performs during the Lei Day Parade, a celebration of Asian American and Pacific Islander heritage, in downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas, Wednesday, May 1, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Members of the Nani Ola Hawaiian Dance Company dance during the Lei Day Parade, a celebration of Asian American and Pacific Islander heritage, in downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas, Wednesday, May 1, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

A dancer with the Na Hula Hali’a Aloha Cultural Preservation Society performs during the Lei Day Parade, a celebration of Asian American and Pacific Islander heritage, in downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas, Wednesday, May 1, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Members of the Tevakanui Polynesian Dance Group walk the Lei Day Parade, a celebration of Asian American and Pacific Islander heritage, in downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas, Wednesday, May 1, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Members of the Nani Ola Hawaiian Dance Company greet guests during the Lei Day Parade, a celebration of Asian American and Pacific Islander heritage, in downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas, Wednesday, May 1, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Performer Leina’ala Cardona, with Hot Lava Productions, shows kids how to dance during the Lei Day Parade, a celebration of Asian American and Pacific Islander heritage, in downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas, Wednesday, May 1, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Performer Leina’ala Cardona, with Hot Lava Productions, shows kids how to dance during the Lei Day Parade, a celebration of Asian American and Pacific Islander heritage, in downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas, Wednesday, May 1, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The crowd watches a performance at the Lei Day Parade, a celebration of Asian American and Pacific Islander heritage, in downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas, Wednesday, May 1, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Members of the Tevakanui Polynesian Dance Group dance at the Lei Day Parade, a celebration of Asian American and Pacific Islander heritage, in downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas, Wednesday, May 1, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Members of the Nani Ola Hawaiian Dance Company greet guests during the Lei Day Parade, a celebration of Asian American and Pacific Islander heritage, in downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas, Wednesday, May 1, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

May 2, 2024 - 5:30 am

Visitors to Downtown Summerlin on Wednesday saw a little more culture than usual.

The third annual Lei Day Parade kicked off Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. The 6 p.m. parade took place along Park Centre Drive.

Members of the Nani Ola Hawaiian Dance Company greeted guests during the parade.