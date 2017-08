The Metropolitan Police Department held a graduation ceremony Monday for 31 new police recruits at The Orleans.

The Metropolitan Police Department held a graduation ceremony Monday for 31 new police recruits at The Orleans. Among the graduates was the 5,000th officer to receive a badge since the agency’s creation in 1973. Monday’s graduates started the academy on Feb. 23.