‘Light over darkness’: Local Hanukkah celebrations held amid tight security

Events hosted by the city of Las Vegas and Clark County took place amid tight police security after Australian antisemitic terror attack

Commissioner Michael Naft speaks during an event for the second night of Hanukkah at the Clark County Government Center Monday, Dec. 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

A menorah stands as police watch over an event for the second night of Hanukkah at the Clark County Government Center Monday, Dec. 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Police are reflected in a window during an event for the second night of Hanukkah at the Clark County Government Center Monday, Dec. 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

The Dancing Dreidels perform as Rabbi Levi Harlig, left, sings during an event for the second night of Hanukkah at the Clark County Government Center Monday, Dec. 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Rabbi Shea Harlig speaks during an event for the second night of Hanukkah at the Clark County Government Center Monday, Dec. 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Holocaust prisoner uniforms are displayed during an event for the second night of Hanukkah at the Clark County Government Center Monday, Dec. 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Law enforcement officers stand guard as people arrive to participate in the Hanukkah Menorah lighting event at the City Hall Plaza on Monday, Dec. 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Dancing Dreidels are in the Hanukkah spirit during the Hanukkah Menorah lighting event at the City Hall Plaza on Monday, Dec. 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Rabbi Shea Harlig of Chabad of Southern Nevada participates in the Hanukkah Menorah lighting event at the City Hall Plaza on Monday, Dec. 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas Mayor Shelley Berkley and Rabbi Shea Harlig, right, of Chabad of Southern Nevada, participate in the Hanukkah Menorah lighting event at the City Hall Plaza on Monday, Dec. 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas Mayor Shelley Berkley and Rabbi Shea Harlig of Chabad of Southern Nevada sing after participating in the Hanukkah Menorah lighting event at the City Hall Plaza on Monday, Dec. 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Law enforcement officers stand guard as people arrive to participate in the Hanukkah Menorah lighting event at the City Hall Plaza on Monday, Dec. 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas Mayor Shelley Berkley speaks during the Hanukkah Menorah lighting event at the City Hall Plaza on Monday, Dec. 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Commissioner Michael Naft, left, and Rabbi Shea Harlig light a menorah during an event for the second night of Hanukkah at the Clark County Government Center Monday, Dec. 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

As the most visible Jewish holiday, Hanukkah is traditionally observed publicly with ceremonies such as the eight-day lighting of the menorah, Rabbi Shea Harlig of Chabad of Southern Nevada noted Monday.

In the aftermath of an antisemitic terror attack that targeted Jewish revelers marking the beginning of Hanukkah at an Australian beach over the weekend, the holiday’s message of “light over darkness” resonates, Harlig said at a menorah lighting ceremony at Las Vegas City Hall.

Events hosted by the city and later at Clark County’s government center took place amid enhanced police security.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Monday that the attack, which killed 15 people and injured dozens more, was “motivated by Islamic State ideology,” according to CNN.

“The way we deal with it is not by hiding, but on the contrary by going out and doing more events to bring more light into the world,” Harlig added.

Police officers and marshals guarded the city’s Civic Center & Plaza during the menorah lighting ceremony.

The Metropolitan Police Department said Monday that it was monitoring the Australian terror attack and that it had bolstered officer presence at places of religious worship across the valley.

“As always, we remind everyone that ‘if you see something, say something,’” said police, noting that suspicious activities can be reported at 702-828-7777 and snctc.org.

‘Festival of light’

Las Vegas’ Hanukkah ceremony was one of about 50 organized in the valley for the holiday, Harlig said.

Performers known as the “Dancing Dreidels” shimmied to music before a torch that marked Hanukkah’s second day was lit among Hebrew prayers.

Mayor Shelley Berkley and Councilman Brian Knudsen joined the festivities.

“In the city of Las Vegas, we do not tolerate antisemitism, racism, discrimination or hatred of any kind, against any individual or group of people,” Berkley said.

The Jewish mayor later told the Las Vegas Review-Journal about the holiday’s personal significance.

“It’s a festival of light, it’s a happy occasion where you celebrate with your family and your friends and your loved ones, and the entire community,” she said.

Berkley said that the city, its marshals and Metro had stepped up to provide a safe environment during the festivities, adding that a menorah celebration at Fremont Street Sunday went off well during the first day of the holiday.

“I think everybody that attended the menorah lighting last night felt very safe, and very welcomed and valued in the city of Las Vegas,” she said. “And that is the message we wanted to get out to the community. No matter what your religion, your culture, you’re all welcome here in this city.”

Asked about Southern Nevada’s response to the terror attacks, Berkley said: “I believe there was tremendous concern in the Jewish community.”

She added during her public remarks: “There has been a Jew hate and antisemitism for 5,000 years. We just keep moving forward and doing the best we can, and I’m very proud of the Jewish community and very proud to be a part of it.”

A couple of hours after the City Hall event, Harlig and the Dancing Dreidels made their way to a similar celebration at the Clark County Government Center, where the victims were memorized with a moment of silence.

Commissioner Michael Naft echoed the rabbi’s menorah lighting message in his remarks.

“There is no better way for the Jewish community — (or) any community — to respond to darkness than with demonstrations of our power, demonstrations of our strength and by never hiding, by never running away,” he said. “That’s what we do here in Clark County and around the world.”

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.