Light pole falls on SUV after car crash in central Las Vegas

Las Vegas police are investigating after a sedan crashed into a light pole Tuesday morning in the central valley.

Las Vegas police are investigating after a sedan crashed into a light pole Tuesday morning on Decatur Boulevard just north of O'Bannon Drive. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The crash was reported at 4:20 a.m. as a hit-and-run on Decatur Boulevard just north of O’Bannon Drive, according to the Metropolitan Police Department’s traffic site.

At the scene, a Metro motorcycle officer blocked one lane of northbound Decatur, where a black sedan sat in front of a toppled light pole. The pole also fell on top of an SUV parked in a lot behind the crash.

It’s unknown if anyone was arrested.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said police were not investigating any crashes with fatal or life-threatening injuries at the time.

