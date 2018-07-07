Lightning sparks wildfire in Spring Mountains near Las Vegas

A fire believed started by a lightning strike has burned about 15 acres in an area east of Pahrump, a fire official said.

The forest behind Trout Canyon, seen in July 2013, was burned during the Carpenter 1 fire. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark County Fire Department volunteer crews are helping federal agencies with the wildfire in Trout Canyon, Assistant Fire Chief Troy Tuke said Saturday afternoon. The fire was reported about 2:35 p.m. and had spread to about 15 acres, records show.

Trout Canyon is located in the Spring Mountains, between Pahrump and Mountain Springs, north of State Route 160. The massive Carpenter 1 fire started five years ago in that area.

The Fire Department is assisting the Bureau of Land Management and the U.S. Forest Service with the fire.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

