‘Like a blow torch went through here’: Nevada witness to Lahaina destruction

Nevada Task Force-1 leader Frank Taylor. (Frank Taylor)

FILE - A man reacts as he sits on the Lahaina historic banyan tree damaged by a wildfire on Aug. 11, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. With a housing crisis that has priced out many Native Hawaiians as well as families that have been there for decades, concerns are rising that Maui could become the latest example of “climate gentrification,” when it becomes harder for local people to afford housing in safer areas after a climate-amped disaster. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

A general view shows the aftermath of a wildfire in Lahaina, Hawaii, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. Hawaii's governor vowed to protect local landowners from being “victimized” by opportunistic buyers when Maui rebuilds from deadly wildfires that incinerated a historic island community. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Nevada Task Force-1 members listen to instructions during their search for remains in Lahaina on Maui. (NV TF-1 photo)

Nevada Task Force-1 members see burned out vehicles during their search for remains in Lahaina on Maui. (NV TF-1 photo)

Frank Taylor has used his firefighting and leadership skills for nearly two decades at numerous U.S. disasters.

What his eyes have seen in Lahaina are by far the worst he has ever witnessed, he says.

“It’s apocalyptic,” he said Thursday evening, the end of the seventh day of searching for the 50-person Nevada Task Force-1 that he commands. “This is just so massive. It happened so fast it’s just like a blow torch went through here. The amount of damage is overwhelming. And lots of historic and cultural losses as well.”

Taylor has been working disasters since 2006, and he said Hurricane Ida on Louisiana’s Grand Isle in 2021 was devastating, but the scope didn’t compare with Maui.

“Many homes were destroyed in Ida and some were not, but this is just so much worse,” he said. “Everything is burned down to the slab, the steel is all twisted and the walls are falling over.”

The team arrived in the historic community and went to work a week ago. The first few days of searching were grim, Taylor admits.

“We found so many (remains) at first, way too many,” he said. “But it ebbs and flows.”

With an official tally of 111 dead as of Thursday night and more than 1,000 people unaccounted for, many more remains will be identified as the process moves on. Sadly, some may never be identified.

Trying to speed the process

More federal search search teams are arriving in an effort to speed up the process, Taylor said. A mobile morgue unit with additional coroners arrived Tuesday.

“They (FEMA officials) want to get it done so that the people can move on with their lives … so they can put their loved ones to rest (because) right now they are in holding pattern,” Taylor said quietly.

The process starts with hazmat technicians checking the air quality to make sure it is safe to enter an area. They are followed by structural engineers to evaluate the safety of what remains of a building.

Then come the dogs, sniffing for possible human remains. If there is a hit, police are notified and they in turn notify coroner staffers to recover the remains.

The canines determine how long the day goes, Taylor said. “Once they get tired, we are done for the day. Sometimes 10 hours, sometimes a bit less.”

Team motivated despite grim task

Taylor, who retired from the North Las Vegas Fire Department in 2006, said the Nevada team is motivated and doing the job well.

“They are working hard and motivated to find cremains so families can move on and lay their family members to rest,” he said.

Securing an accurate identification is often the slowest part of the process as witnessed by just a handful of names being released each day this week. DNA becomes invaluable. Many survivors were asked to supply their DNA immediately after the fire to aid in the identification of remains.

Taylor said since the Nevada team is mostly all firefighters, they are used to seeing damage and destruction, although not to the scope of what occurred in Lahaina.

A psychologist is available to assist if needed.

Staying at Sheraton

Team members are being housed at the Maui Sheraton, which didn’t have power the first two nights. No big deal for firefighters.

“I’ve been in tents before, but the hotel works great,” Taylor said. “Not only is it a bit more comfortable, but money (from the federal government) goes back into the community.”

With more teams arriving, the Nevada team will be closer to coming home. Taylor estimates an additional 7 to 10 days, perhaps more.

“After seven days we are getting tired, but the town people couldn’t be nicer,” he said. “They are grateful we are here. One search at a time and see if we can make lives a little bit better.”

