List of Las Vegas discounts for federal workers affected by shutdown

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 22, 2019 - 6:09 pm
 

As the federal government partial shutdown drags on, Las Vegas Valley businesses and nonprofits have stepped up to help furloughed and unpaid government employees with discounts and freebies.

Federal employees or contractors with valid federal IDs can get food, visit attractions or get other services for free or discounted prices for the duration of the shutdown.

Food

Federal employees can grab a free meal and nonalcoholic drink at Beer Park Las Vegas in Paris Las Vegas, 3655 Las Vegas Blvd. South during the shutdown. The Beer Park is open 11 a.m. to midnight Monday-Thursday; 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday; and 9 a.m. to midnight Sunday.

Romano’s Macaroni Grill is offering federal employees a free plate of Mom’s Ricotta Meatballs with spaghetti for as long as the shutdown lasts. Employees can get the dish for free by showing a valid federal ID.

Federal workers can get a sweet treat from the Milk Bar at the Cosmopolitan Las Vegas, 3708 Las Vegas Blvd. South. The dessert and coffee bar is offering a free coffee or Cereal Milk soft-serve ice cream to federal employees.

Downtown Las Vegas pizza restaurant Evel Pie is collecting donations for furloughed federal workers and will deliver food to Transportation Safety Administration workers on Wednesday, managing partner Branden Powers said.

Federal employees can collect food or get meals from food banks across the valley. Pantry program and community meal locations, as well as distribution days and times, can be found on Three Square’s website. Locations distribute food at various times and are open on different days of the week.

Street Dogz, a nonprofit that distributes food for homeless pets, will give cat or dog food to any furloughed government employee with a federal ID. Distribution sites and times are listed on the group’s Facebook page.

Things to do

The Mob Museum, 300 Stewart Ave., will grant federal workers free admission and $5 cocktails at the Speakeasy bar.

The Atomic Testing Museum, 775 E. Flamingo Road, is offering $6 off the regular $22 admission price for federal employees. The museum, which also offers local and military discounts, is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Federal employees and contractors can take free railroad tours offered by Rail Explorers Las Vegas, 601 Yucca St. in Boulder City, if they have federal ID. Call 877-833-8588 to make a reservation.

Other services

Federal employees can ride Regional Transportation Commission buses for free by showing their federal ID to the bus driver. The free rides will last as long as the government is shut down.

Wells Fargo will automatically reverse federal employees’ monthly service and late fees on deposit accounts, waive late fees on credit accounts and will not apply late charges for mortgage and home equity customers for up to 90 days.

The city of Henderson is deferring water and sewer bill payments for furloughed federal employees who can present a furlough letter or pay stub showing they work for the government. Federal workers can submit a request online at Contact Henderson or by calling the Department of Utility Services at 702-267-5900.

Henderson residents also can defer payments at the city’s recreation centers by showing their federal ID or calling 702-267-4000.

North Las Vegas is also deferring utility payments, allowing federal workers to pay what they can during the shutdown and then pay off the balance interest-free after the government reopens. Workers can contact the North Las Vegas utility department at 702-633-1484.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0365. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

