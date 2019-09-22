List of RJ winners in state press awards
The Review-Journal captured 36 individual and staff first-place awards in the Nevada Press Association’s annual contest Saturday, including the top awards for general excellence, general online excellence, outstanding journalist and outstanding visual journalist.
2019 Nevada Press Association Better Newspaper Contest
First-place awards
Digital Entertainment or Feature Storytelling — Iron Chef Morimoto demonstrates teppanyaki in Las Vegas — Al Mancini and Angus Kelly
Community Service — Ongoing coverage of Oct. 1, 2017, shooting
Digital Sports Storytelling — Desert Pines’ Darnell Washington — Rachel Aston
Ad Series — Las Vegas Aces Tip-Off — David Sly and Jorge Betancourt
Critical Writing — R&B changeling Janelle Monae dazzles in Vegas, U2 return to Las Vegas — Jason Bracelin
Advertising Innovation — Ed Bozarth Holiday Card Coupons — David Sly and Angie Gutting
Photo — Portrait — The Angel of Route 66 — Benjamin Hager
News Feature Story — The things they lost — Anita Hassan
Digital News Feature Storytelling — Indelible memories — Benjamin Hager, Briana Erickson, Jason Bracelin, Rachel Aston, Lauren Flannery
Niche Magazine — New Homes Guide — Angie Gutting, David Sly, Angela Johnson, Oscar Crespin, Las Vegas Review-Journal Creative Department
Special Section — Indelibly Linked —Las Vegas Review-Journal staff
General Excellence — Las Vegas Review-Journal
Photo — Sports Photo — The Ultimate Fighter 27 — Erik Verduzco
Breaking News Reporting-Print — Video shows officers waiting in hallway during Las Vegas shooting — Rachel Crosby and Briana Erickson
Special Event — 2018 AgeWell Expo — Melissa McCabe and Wanda Blair
Entertainment Writing — Valentine’s Day movies for the single person, Giving some other TV fixtures an ‘Equalizer,’ Michael Jackson’s Legacy is alive and well in Las Vegas — Christopher Lawrence
General Online Excellence — Las Vegas Review-Journal — Review-Journal staff
Investigative story — Radio troubles hampered Las Vegas police on Oct. 1, R-J investigation finds — Rachel Crosby
Headline Writing — “Better call Saul?,” “QB no go with toe woe,” “Knights enter Stone age” — Joe Hawk
Advertising — In House Production — Decision 2018 Media Kit — David Sly and George Betancourt
Non Staff Story — Rural Nevada football team scores on the field of life — John Glionna
Photo — Illustrated Photo — Greg Romero – Hard Knocks — Benjamin Hager
Local Column — Road Warrior: April 15; March 18; Dec. 3 — Mick Akers
Freedom of the Press — Las Vegas Review-Journal
Video Program or Series — Golden Edge Mailbag — Adam Hill, Ben Gotz, Nathan Asselin, Angus Kelly, Larry Mir
Sports Column — Anthem singer Carnell Johnson strikes a chord with Knights fans, Jordan Edbert hits 3 home runs in honor of Las Vegas shooting victim, Last Cashman Field game — Ron Kantowski
Sports Spot News Story — Post-fight craziness overshadows record-setting UFC 229 —Adam Hill and Gilbert Manzano
Editorial Page — Viewpoints, Las Vegas Review-Journal
Outstanding Visual Journalist — Rachel Aston
Overall Design — Las Vegas Review-Journal
Page One Design — LeeAnn Elias, Tony Morales, Nathan Estep
Editorial Cartoon — Michael Ramirez
Print Ad — Connected to the heart of our community —Elaine Anderson
Story of the Year — The Water Question: How long can the Colorado River sustain us? — Henry Brean and Mike Brunker
Graphic Designer — Wes Rand and Severiano del Castillo Galvan
Outstanding Journalist — Henry Brean
Second-place awards
Digital innovation — HTML Bakery — Lauren Flannery
Digital Static Ad — DC to LV Debra Saunders Digital Campaign — Malachi Schlink and David Sly
Multiple Photo Essay — Black History Month — Benjamin Hager
Digital Sports Storytelling — Rebels in Ruins — Mark Anderson, Ron Kantowski, Ed Graney
News Photo Coverage — Going to the Wall in LV — Bizu Tesfaye
Ad Series — Liquor World — Henry Hernandez
Critical Writing — Survival movie ‘Adrift’ is hopelessly lost at sea, Dwayne Johnson’s ‘Skyscraper’ a ‘Die Hard’ knockoff that doesn’t try hard, Netflix’s ‘A Christmas Prince’ is back for another confusing holiday — Christopher Lawrence
Photo — Portrait — Julia Ruth Stevens — Benjamin Hager
Feature Photo — Cliffhanger — Benjamin Hager
Digital News Feature Storytelling — Water Question — Henry Brean, Lauren Flannery, Mike Brunker, LeeAnn Ellis, Michael Quine, Sev Galvan, Wes Rand
Advertising — Niche Magazine — Highlander Magazine — David Sly, Dora Santiago, Angela Johnson, Malachi Schlink, Angie Gutting
Special Section — Knights’ Journey — Las Vegas Review-Journal staff
Photo — Sports Photo — Knights Unfamiliar Territory — Benjamin Hager
Breaking News Reporting-Print — Final police report on Las Vegas shooting unable to determine motive — Henry Brean, Rachel Crosby, Carri Geer
Entertainment Writing — Imagine Dragons’ Dan Reynolds wrestles with his faith in ‘Believer’, Las Vegas woman combines music with therapy, Hard Knocks: Hard rock hitmaker Kane Churko has launched his own wrestling company — Jason Bracelin
Investigative Story — Valley of Fires — Jamie Munks
Business Spot News Story — Nevada Gaming Commission fines Wynn Resorts record $20M — Richard N. Velotta
Headline Writing — “All jam, no bread,” “Lightning in a beetle,” “Give ‘em a Grinch …” — George Riggle
Business Feature — Las Vegas home prices not enough to make Kingman a commuter town, (sidebar) Kingman, Las Vegas ride same boom-and-bust roller coaster — Eli Segall
Digital Breaking News Story — Khabib Nurmagomedov beats Conor McGregor at UFC 229; chaos ensues — Adam Hill, Gilbert Manzano, Heidi Fang
Advertising — In House Promotion — Las Vegas New Homes Guide Media Kit — Angie Gutting
Sports Feature Writing — Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury fan favorite in Las Vegas — David Schoen
Nonstaff Story — Alex Honnold, rock climber of El Capitan fame — John Glionna
Photo — Illustrated Photo — Sean and John Scott — Benjamin Hager
Local Non-staff Column — Democrats, Republicans quiver in fear of press coverage; Biases of federal court’s Judge Jones waste public funds; Are no shows by Las Vegas taxis usual or abnormal? — Jane Ann Morrison
Local Column — Vegas Golden Knights make city ‘Vegas Proud’, Panic! At the Disco is golden in return to Las Vegas, Criss Angel swings the club in new ‘Mindfreak’ on Las Vegas Strip — John Katsilometes
Video Program or Series — The Water Question — Michael Quine
Sports Spot News Story — Raiders trade star DE Khalil Mack to Chicago Bears — Michael Gehlken
Print Ad — Las Vegas Kitchen and Bath Remodeling — Jorge Betancourt
Explanatory Journalism — The Water Question — Henry Brean, Michael Quine, Mike Brunker
Graphic Designer — John Hornberg
Third-place awards
Digital innovation — Winter storm blankets west side of Las Vegas Valley — Michael Quine
Digital Entertainment or Feature — Is The Knight Right? — Ben Gotz, Cassie Soto, Larry Mir, Angus Kelly, Nathan Asselin, Adam Hill
Platform Writing — The Right Take — Victor Joecks
News Photo Coverage — Pearl Harbor survivor Ed Hall — Erik Verduzco
Photo — Portrait — Pearl Harbor Survivor — Kevin Cannon
Feature Photo — Alynah Swimming — Benjamin Hager
Breaking News Reporting-Print — Dennis Hof, deceased brothel owner, wins Nevada Assembly race — Henry Brean and Rob Johnson
Special Section or Campaign (Advertising) — 2018 Silver Nugget Awards Program — Angie Gutting
Feature Writing — Peregrine falcons soaring again at Lake Mead — Henry Brean
Headline Writing — “Cold Lang Syne,” “Short end of stick,” “Knights plod the fifth” — Gary Dymski
Digital Breaking News Story — Winter storm blankets west side of Las Vegas Valley — Michael Quine
Sports Feature Writing — Past, present haunt Dave Bliss at LV charter school — Ed Graney, Sam Gordon, Adam Hill
Nonstaff Story — Prospectors search for denim gold — John Glionna
Illustrated Photo — Lunar Eclipse multipe exposure — Bizu Tesfaye
Local Column — Inside Gaming: March 2; Nov 3; Sept 22 — Richard N. Velotta
Print Ad — Pierce Wealth Management — David Sly, Malachi Schlink
Graphic Designer — LeeAnn Elias
Pahrump Valley Times
First-place awards
Community Service — Suicide prevention in rural Nevada — Robin Hebrock
Digital Sports Storytelling — Sports notebooks (an online extra) — Tom Rysinski
News Photo Coverage — Powwow celebrates history, culture in Pahrump — Horace Langford Jr.
Feature Writing — Pahrump fire victims speak about ordeal — Selwyn Harris
Digital Entertainment or Feature Storytelling — Nevada is home to a “foreign” nation — Selwyn Harris
General Excellence — Pahrump Valley Times — Pahrump Valley Times staff
General Online Excellence — Pahrump Valley Times/pvtimes.com — Pahrump Valley Times staff
News Feature Story — “Competitive, not cutthroat” pool league thrives in Pahrump area — Tom Rysinski
Digital Business News — Spring Mountain gets green flag on Pahrump expansion — Jeffrey Meehan
Special Section — Progress edition 2018, Pahrump Valley Times — Pahrump Valley Times staff
Digital Breaking News Story — Nevada brothel owner Dennis Hof has died — Selwyn Harris, David Jacobs, Jeffrey Meehan
Sports Column — Tom Rysinski sports columns — Tom Rysinski
Sports Spot News Story — Pahrump Valley girls claim regional soccer crown — Tom Rysinski
Black & White Ad — Halloween Party — Heather Ruth
Page One Design — Pahrump Valley Times — Jessica Beaudoin
Print Ad — Farabee’s Jeep Rentals — Dolores Sarantes
Second-place awards
Digital Sports Storytelling — Wake up with Pahrump Valley football players — Tom Rysinski
Local Non-staff Column — Tim Burke columns — Tim Burke
News Feature Story — Honor Flight whisks Nevadans off to D.C. — Robin Hebrock
Advertising — In-House Promotion — Attention Businesses — Heather Ruth
Digital Business News — Survivalist featured on reality TV series partners on Pahrump retail shop — Jeffrey Meehan
Nonstaff Story — Amargosa Opera House (series of stories) — Robin Flinchum
Black & White Ad — Golf Scramble — Heather Ruth
Overall Design — Pahrump Valley Times — Jessica Beaudoin
Third-place awards
Sports Feature Writing — Meet Beatty High School’s cross country team: Jose Granados — Tom Rysinski
Digital Entertainment or Feature Storytelling — Halloween brings haunted houses and other events — Jeffrey Meehan
Advertising Innovation — RV Superstore Insert — Dolores Sarantes
Business Spot News Story — Valley Electric Association turmoil — Jeffrey Meehan
News Feature Story — Nevada is home to a ‘foreign’ nation — Selwyn Harris
Advertising — In House Promotion — Quarter Auction — Dolores Sarantes
Digital Business News — Castle for sale in rural Nevada —Selwyn Harris
Sports Spot News Story — Pahrump Valley ends boys soccer playoff drought at 10 years — Tom Rysinski
Black & White Ad — Feed Pahrump — Dolores Sarantes
Breaking News Reporting-Print — Nevada brothel owner, Assembly candidate Dennis Hof dead at 72 — Selwyn Harris, David Jacobs, Jeffrey Meehan
Print Ad — Wild West Extravaganza — Heather Ruth
Boulder City Review
First-place awards
General Excellence — Boulder City Review staff
Photo — Portrait — Dale Ryan — Hali Bernstein Saylor
Overall design — Boulder City Review staff
Second-place awards
Editorial Page — Boulder City Review staff
Headline Writing — Hali Bernstein Saylor
Photo — Portrait — Animal shelter care — Celia Shortt Goodyear
Page One Design — Boulder City Review staff
Feature Writing — Doggone good job — Celia Shortt Goodyear
Third-place awards
Headline Writing — Hali Bernstein Saylor
Photo — Portrait — Boulder City Police Officer Scott Pastore and Odie — Celia Shortt Goodyear
Feature Photo — Spring along the Colorado River — Hali Bernstein Saylor
Tonopah Times Bonanza
First-place awards
Sports Spot News Story — Muckers rout Vandals, earn spot in state final — Tom Rysinski
Sports Feature Writing — Souza’s rodeo returning to Tonopah — Tom Rysinski
News Feature Story — Modernized 22-room castle up for sale — Selwyn Harris
Print Ad — Tonopah Volunteer Ambulance — Dolores Sarantes
Black & White Ad — Holiday Shopping — Heather Ruth
Page One Design — Tonopah Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News — Jessica Beaudoin
Breaking News Reporting-Print — Wildfires burn in Nye County, region — David Jacobs
Second-place awards
Sports Spot News Story — Muckers finish regular season undefeated — Tom Rysinski
Sports Feature Writing — New fields a happy sight — Tom Rysinski
Print Ad — Irene Turns 95 — Dolores Sarantes
Business Spot News Story — Scolari’s transitions to Raley’s — Jeffrey Meehan
Nonstaff Story — Beatty gold mining 3-part series — Daria Sokolova
Advertising — Special Section or Campaign — Election 2018 — Heather Ruth, Dolores Sarantes
Business Feature — Historic Belvada project set for spring completion — Jeffrey Meehan
Sports Column — Otteson sees a lot of work to do despite 4-0 start/Tom Rysinski column — Tom Rysinski
Black & White Ad — Graveyard Stomp — Dolores Sarantes
Third-place awards
Sports Spot News Story — Muckers defend region wrestling team championship — Tom Rysinski
Black & White Ad — Horseshoe Tournament — Dolores Sarantes
Overall Design — Tonopah Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News — Jessica Beaudoin
Luxury Las Vegas Magazine
First-place awards
Print Ad — Renewal by Anderson — Jorge Betancourt, David Sly
Second-place awards
Print Ad — MJ Christensen Diamonds — Malachi Schlink, David Sly
Advertising — In House Promotion — Junior Achievement One Sheet — Jorge Betancourt
Third-place awards
Advertising innovation — Two New VU Neighborhoods — David Sly, Angela Johnson
Entertainment Writing — Selection of entertainment stories by Al Mancini — Al Mancini
Special Event — 2018 Luxury Arts Salon — Melissa McCabe, Blue Ash, Wanda Blair