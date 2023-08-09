‘Little Ethiopia’ organizers unveil plans to celebrate cultural district

A parade, a festival and a ribbon-cutting ceremony will inaugurate Clark County’s first official cultural district.

Little Ethiopia Community Center chair Derbew Negash and project chair Girma Zaid speak as Teklu Tesfaye, right, addresses the group during a press conference to announce Little Ethiopia festivities to inaugurate the cultural district on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Little Ethiopia project chair Girma Zaid speaks during a press conference to announce Little Ethiopia festivities to inaugurate the cultural district on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Moges Shiferaw and Little Ethiopia Community Center chair Derbew Negash join as project chair Girma Zaid speaks beside Teklu Tesfaye to a group during a press conference to announce Little Ethiopia festivities to inaugurate the cultural district on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Little Ethiopia project chair Girma Zaid speaks during a press conference to announce Little Ethiopia festivities to inaugurate the cultural district on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Little Ethiopia Community Center chair Derbew Negash speaks beside project chair Girma Zaid withTeklu Tesfaye during a press conference to announce Little Ethiopia festivities to inaugurate the cultural district on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Little Ethiopia project chair Girma Zaid speaks to the group as Teklu Tesfaye looks on during a press conference to announced Little Ethiopia festivities to inaugurate the cultural district on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A parade, a festival and a ribbon-cutting ceremony will inaugurate Clark County’s first official cultural district.

Organizers behind the “Little Ethiopia” project on Tuesday announced formal festivities for Oct. 24.

The cavalcade will run down Decatur Boulevard in the epicenter of the Ethiopian community — between Twain and University avenues — and the bash will continue at Clark High School, where attendees will be able to enjoy family-friendly games, food and live entertainment.

“That will be the day of the great celebration,” said Girma Zaid, who chaired the project that was launched four years ago by the Ethiopian Community Center of Las Vegas.

Organizers said they are still working to attract sponsors and are working with county authorities to finalize logistics.

The hub houses nearly 80 Ethiopian-owned businesses, where many of the more than 40,000 Ethiopian and Eritreans who call Southern Nevada home tend to congregate.

That epicenter includes restaurants such as Lucy Ethiopian Restaurant and Bar and grocery stores such as Melkam Market and Unity Market. There are also neighborhoods with large numbers of Ethiopian tenants, many of whom work in the hospitality industry on the Strip.

Clark County commissioners made official the district — similar to those found in Los Angeles and Washington, D.C. — in June.

Organizers and officials hope it serves as a footprint for future cultural districts. Girma said he already heard from members of the growing local Afghan community.

The community center hopes that the district’s designation is only the first step in a master plan that includes increased social services for the immigrant community, said Derbew Negash, the center’s leader.

In the future, organizers hope to erect a statue that highlights their country’s rich history, which includes being the “Land of Lucy,” where the first-known primate remains were once discovered. They also want to see signage directing tourists to the district.

Zaid said organizers had already secured support from Las Vegas police and the Clark County Fire Department for the October events.

“How can we fail?” he asked. “We’re going to make this the greatest celebration in the diaspora.”

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow @rickytwrites on Twitter.