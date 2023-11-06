Local Jewish community marks 30 days since terrorist attacks

The “Shloshim” gathering took place at the Clark County Government Center Amphitheater to mark 30 days since the terrorist attacks carried out by Hamas.

Several hundred people Sunday night held flameless candles aloft as Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” played during a ceremony honoring those killed in Israel.

The “Shloshim” gathering took place at the Clark County Government Center Amphitheater to mark 30 days since the terrorist attacks carried out by Hamas. In the Jewish faith, “Shloshim” means 30 and refers to the first month of mourning following a funeral.

“Something has changed on Oct. 7,” said Israeli American Council board member Chen Levanon. “I think life is not going to be the same.”

Levanon was born and raised in Israel but now lives in Las Vegas. She said that since the attacks she doesn’t leave her house much and has been afraid to speak Hebrew.

“I’m afraid that my kids will speak Hebrew outside,” Levanon said.

At the gathering, an Israeli or American flag, along with a flameless candle, had been placed on each of the hundreds of black folding chairs. People continued streaming into the amphitheater more than 30 minutes after the scheduled beginning of the program.

Each attendee went through a metal detector and had their ticket scanned before being admitted. Organizers handed stickers to each person that read “I stand with Israel.”

Armed law enforcement officers stood around the amphitheater and near every exit.

White chairs illuminated with red light sat empty but for the names and pictures of the more than 200 Israelis who have been taken hostage.

“For those families it’s Oct. 7 every day, every hour, every minute,” Israeli American Council CEO Elan Carr said from the stage.

Carr called on those gathered to honor the soldiers fighting in Israel by doing the same locally as advocates.

“We here must ourselves become impressed into the service of our common cause,” Carr said. “That means to fight. To advocate.”

Live music played between the speakers. A large screen behind the performers flashed images of the damage caused by the attacks. On the same screen, several recorded messages from Nevadans who traveled to Israel to serve in the Israel Defense Forces were played.

Lt. Gov. Stavros Anthony and Metropolitan Police Department Deputy Chief Dori Koren reiterated messages of support that Gov. Joe Lombardo and Sheriff Kevin McMahill had shared at prior community events.

Koren spoke about the rise of anti-Semitism around the country and the recent example last week in Las Vegas of “Death 2 Jews” being spray-painted on a wall on South Fort Apache Road, near Peccole Strada.

He told the story of speaking with a 92-year-old Holocaust survivor who told Koren he has been feeling the same things he felt when he was 12 years old.

“These terrorist groups want us to be afraid. They want us to change our ways of life,” Koren said. “We can’t let them win. We have to demonstrate a level of resiliency that’s never been seen before.”

Sunday night’s gathering was one of several that have taken place locally in the last month. These have included rallies on the Strip and a service at Temple Beth Sholom.

“This cannot stand. This cannot happen again,” Anthony said. “Israel must and Israel will defend itself. Israel must and will go on the offensive to destroy Hamas.”

