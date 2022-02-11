73°F
Local man dies after being hit by a pickup truck outside Gold Coast

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 10, 2022 - 4:31 pm
 
Gold Coast hotel-casino, seen in 2020 in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A Las Vegas man has died after being struck by a vehicle outside the Gold Coast, police said Thursday.

The 77-year-old man was walking in a marked crosswalk on West Flamingo Road at 11 a.m. Monday, when he was struck by a 2001 Ford F-150 pickup truck and knocked into the road.

The man was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition and died at the hospital two days later, according to a Metropolitan Police Department press release.

No further information was provided. The collision remained under investigation.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

