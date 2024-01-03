London-Denver flight diverted to Las Vegas airport due to flat tire

A British Airways flight from London made a safe emergency landing at Harry Reid International Airport on Tuesday due to a flat tire.

FILE - In this file photo dated Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, British Airways planes are parked at Heathrow Airport in London. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, FILE)

A British Airways flight from London on its way to Denver made an emergency landing Tuesday at Harry Reid International Airport because of a flat tire but landed safely with no injuries.

Flight 219, which took flight from London’s Heathrow Airport, carrying 320 passengers, reported a deflated left middle tire on its landing gear and requested clearance to land at Reid for repairs, according to Reid spokesperson Joe Rajchel.

The British airliner landed at 3:17 p.m. with no reported difficulties, Rajchel said.

A spokesperson for British Airways could not be reached to provide further details on the flight.

