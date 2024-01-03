57°F
London-Denver flight diverted to Las Vegas airport due to flat tire

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 2, 2024 - 4:19 pm
 
FILE - In this file photo dated Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, British Airways planes are parked at Heathrow Airport in London. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, FILE)

A British Airways flight from London on its way to Denver made an emergency landing Tuesday at Harry Reid International Airport because of a flat tire but landed safely with no injuries.

Flight 219, which took flight from London’s Heathrow Airport, carrying 320 passengers, reported a deflated left middle tire on its landing gear and requested clearance to land at Reid for repairs, according to Reid spokesperson Joe Rajchel.

The British airliner landed at 3:17 p.m. with no reported difficulties, Rajchel said.

A spokesperson for British Airways could not be reached to provide further details on the flight.

Contact Jeff Burbank at jburbank@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0382. Follow him @JeffBurbank2 on X.

A bicyclist navigates muddy roads down East Lake Mead Boulevard on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in ...
2023 brought wild weather to Las Vegas
By / RJ

Many Las Vegas days share similar weather traits. Scorching heat, blazing sunshine and limited rain are common, but there are times when our weather goes to the extremes.

