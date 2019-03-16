Long lines at Bonnie Springs near Las Vegas before closure

Visitors at Bonnie Springs Ranch outside of Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019. The ranch is under contract to be sold and demolished for luxury home lots. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Time is runnning out.

Bonnie Springs Ranch is officially closing its gates tomorrow.

On Saturday, visitors reported on social media that wait times to get tickets to the replica Old West town are between 30 to 40 minutes.

In the early hours of Feb. 20, the Clark County Commission signed off on a tentative design details submitted by developer Joel Laub, who seeks to build luxury homes on 64 acres of Bonnie Springs’ land, after purchasing the ranch from the children of its founder, Bonnie Levinson.

Bonnie Springs opened as a tourist attraction in 1958 as a reproduction of an 1880s mining town and has featured a train, petting zoo, horseback riding, wax museum and mock gunfights.